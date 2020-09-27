California State Teachers Retirement System Has $2.69 Million Stake in Insight Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:NSIT)

California State Teachers Retirement System trimmed its stake in shares of Insight Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:NSIT) by 1.4% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 54,644 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 794 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System owned approximately 0.16% of Insight Enterprises worth $2,688,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. acquired a new position in shares of Insight Enterprises during the first quarter worth approximately $25,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Insight Enterprises during the first quarter worth approximately $32,000. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Insight Enterprises by 22.2% during the first quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 1,563 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $66,000 after purchasing an additional 284 shares in the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust lifted its position in shares of Insight Enterprises by 22.2% during the second quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 1,564 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $77,000 after purchasing an additional 284 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sowell Financial Services LLC lifted its position in shares of Insight Enterprises by 2,388.2% during the first quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 1,891 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $80,000 after purchasing an additional 1,815 shares in the last quarter.

NSIT opened at $55.54 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $57.16 and its two-hundred day moving average is $50.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a current ratio of 1.34. The firm has a market cap of $1.95 billion, a PE ratio of 13.13 and a beta of 1.55. Insight Enterprises, Inc. has a twelve month low of $28.25 and a twelve month high of $73.22.

Insight Enterprises (NASDAQ:NSIT) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The software maker reported $1.75 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.74. The company had revenue of $1.97 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.98 billion. Insight Enterprises had a net margin of 1.81% and a return on equity of 17.66%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.49 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Insight Enterprises, Inc. will post 5.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Insight Enterprises news, Director Kathleen S. Pushor sold 5,724 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.86, for a total value of $336,914.64. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Glynis Bryan sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.71, for a total transaction of $283,550.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 62,801 shares in the company, valued at $3,561,444.71. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 19,639 shares of company stock worth $1,125,437. Company insiders own 2.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on NSIT. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Insight Enterprises from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $63.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, September 16th. Sidoti assumed coverage on shares of Insight Enterprises in a report on Monday, July 6th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded shares of Insight Enterprises from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $55.00 to $60.00 in a report on Friday, July 17th. Barrington Research assumed coverage on shares of Insight Enterprises in a report on Thursday. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $68.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, B. Riley restated a “buy” rating and issued a $63.50 price objective on shares of Insight Enterprises in a report on Thursday, June 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $63.63.

Insight Enterprises, Inc provides information technology (IT) hardware, software, and services solutions in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. It sources, procures, stages, configures, integrates, tests, deploys, and maintains IT products spanning endpoints to infrastructure; and offers software life cycle, and hardware warranty and software maintenance services.

