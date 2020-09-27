California State Teachers Retirement System Increases Holdings in Xencor Inc (NASDAQ:XNCR)

California State Teachers Retirement System grew its holdings in shares of Xencor Inc (NASDAQ:XNCR) by 16.3% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 83,603 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after buying an additional 11,697 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System owned 0.15% of Xencor worth $2,708,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of XNCR. BVF Inc. IL lifted its holdings in shares of Xencor by 22.4% in the 2nd quarter. BVF Inc. IL now owns 2,068,098 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $66,986,000 after purchasing an additional 378,798 shares during the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Xencor by 2,695.4% in the 1st quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 391,438 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $11,696,000 after purchasing an additional 377,435 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Xencor by 5.9% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,767,269 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $186,802,000 after purchasing an additional 322,273 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Xencor by 47.4% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 907,087 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $29,380,000 after purchasing an additional 291,526 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. lifted its holdings in shares of Xencor by 154.2% in the 2nd quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 463,092 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $15,000,000 after purchasing an additional 280,916 shares during the last quarter.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the company. BidaskClub raised Xencor from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 22nd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Xencor from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, August 8th. Piper Sandler reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $46.00 price objective on shares of Xencor in a research note on Wednesday, July 8th. Mizuho reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Xencor in a research note on Wednesday, August 5th. Finally, SVB Leerink reduced their price objective on Xencor from $42.00 to $39.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, September 8th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Xencor currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $39.89.

NASDAQ XNCR opened at $37.75 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $35.79 and its two-hundred day moving average is $31.92. Xencor Inc has a 12-month low of $19.35 and a 12-month high of $43.90. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -26.96 and a beta of 0.94.

Xencor (NASDAQ:XNCR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 4th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.61) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.56) by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $13.09 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.12 million. Xencor had a negative return on equity of 13.56% and a negative net margin of 113.40%. As a group, research analysts predict that Xencor Inc will post -1.7 earnings per share for the current year.

Xencor Profile

Xencor, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery and development of engineered monoclonal antibody and other protein therapeutics to treat severe and life threatening diseases with unmet medical needs. It develops its antibody product candidates to treat autoimmune and allergic diseases, cancer, and other conditions.

