California State Teachers Retirement System Sells 798 Shares of Barnes Group Inc. (NYSE:B)

California State Teachers Retirement System lowered its holdings in Barnes Group Inc. (NYSE:B) by 1.1% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 70,845 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 798 shares during the quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System owned 0.14% of Barnes Group worth $2,803,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Barnes Group by 22.2% in the first quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 2,089 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $87,000 after acquiring an additional 379 shares during the period. Pitcairn Co. increased its stake in Barnes Group by 7.6% in the second quarter. Pitcairn Co. now owns 6,271 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $248,000 after acquiring an additional 445 shares during the period. Diversified Trust Co increased its stake in Barnes Group by 5.1% in the second quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 9,325 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $369,000 after acquiring an additional 450 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new position in Barnes Group in the second quarter valued at about $25,000. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its position in Barnes Group by 27.3% in the first quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 3,676 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $154,000 after buying an additional 789 shares in the last quarter. 86.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Barnes Group alerts:

B opened at $35.48 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 1.99 and a quick ratio of 1.21. The company has a market cap of $1.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 1.14. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $38.13 and a 200 day simple moving average of $38.49. Barnes Group Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $30.22 and a fifty-two week high of $68.60.

Barnes Group (NYSE:B) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 28th. The industrial products company reported $0.27 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $236.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $239.02 million. Barnes Group had a net margin of 8.94% and a return on equity of 11.24%. Barnes Group’s revenue for the quarter was down 36.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.75 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Barnes Group Inc. will post 1.63 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 10th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 27th were paid a $0.16 dividend. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.80%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 26th. Barnes Group’s payout ratio is presently 19.94%.

In other Barnes Group news, SVP Dawn N. Edwards sold 1,700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.27, for a total value of $66,759.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Christopher J. Stephens sold 36,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.28, for a total transaction of $1,414,080.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 8.37% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of research firms have commented on B. Deutsche Bank boosted their price target on shares of Barnes Group from $61.00 to $64.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 10th. Oppenheimer began coverage on shares of Barnes Group in a research report on Tuesday, July 28th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $45.00 price target on the stock. Bank of America boosted their price target on shares of Barnes Group from $52.00 to $62.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 27th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Barnes Group from $56.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 3rd. Finally, Alembic Global Advisors upgraded shares of Barnes Group from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $57.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, June 9th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Barnes Group presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $49.40.

Barnes Group Company Profile

Barnes Group Inc operates as an industrial and aerospace manufacturer, and service provider in the United States and internationally. Its Industrial segment offers precision components, products, and systems for applications serving various customers in end-markets, such as transportation, industrial equipment, automation, personal care, packaging, electronics, and medical devices.

Further Reading: VIX – Volatility Index

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding B? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Barnes Group Inc. (NYSE:B).

Receive News & Ratings for Barnes Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Barnes Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.