California State Teachers Retirement System Boosts Stock Holdings in Vir Biotechnology (NYSE:VIR)

California State Teachers Retirement System grew its position in shares of Vir Biotechnology (NYSE:VIR) by 527.1% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 69,813 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 58,680 shares during the quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System owned 0.05% of Vir Biotechnology worth $2,860,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of VIR. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Vir Biotechnology by 60.2% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 443,818 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,209,000 after acquiring an additional 166,769 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers purchased a new position in shares of Vir Biotechnology in the 1st quarter worth about $362,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Vir Biotechnology by 51.6% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 19,617 shares of the company’s stock worth $672,000 after buying an additional 6,674 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Vir Biotechnology by 210.1% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 126,378 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,331,000 after buying an additional 85,618 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Vir Biotechnology by 22.0% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 121,655 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,169,000 after buying an additional 21,914 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of VIR opened at $35.91 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $40.45 and its 200-day moving average price is $38.31. Vir Biotechnology has a twelve month low of $11.65 and a twelve month high of $75.00.

Vir Biotechnology (NYSE:VIR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 11th. The company reported ($0.27) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.62) by $0.35. The company had revenue of $66.99 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.50 million.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Vir Biotechnology from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $48.00 to $54.00 in a report on Monday, September 14th. HC Wainwright boosted their price target on shares of Vir Biotechnology from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, September 21st. Needham & Company LLC started coverage on shares of Vir Biotechnology in a report on Thursday, August 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $62.00 price target on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Vir Biotechnology from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $30.00 to $29.00 in a report on Friday, September 11th. Finally, Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Vir Biotechnology from $44.00 to $61.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $48.71.

In related news, insider Jay Parrish sold 11,110 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.65, for a total value of $529,391.50. Also, EVP Herbert Virgin sold 7,900 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.85, for a total transaction of $385,915.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 7,900 shares in the company, valued at $385,915. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 235,480 shares of company stock worth $9,999,938.

Vir Biotechnology, Inc, a clinical-stage immunology company, develops therapeutic products for the treatment and prevention of serious infectious diseases. It develops VIR-2218 and VIR-3434 for the treatment of hepatitis B virus; VIR-2482 for the prevention of influenza A virus; VIR-1111 for the prevention of human immunodeficiency virus, and VIR-2020 for the prevention of tuberculosis.

