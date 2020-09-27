California State Teachers Retirement System Has $2.90 Million Holdings in Santander Consumer USA Holdings Inc (NYSE:SC)

California State Teachers Retirement System cut its position in Santander Consumer USA Holdings Inc (NYSE:SC) by 11.1% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 157,322 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 19,575 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System’s holdings in Santander Consumer USA were worth $2,896,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. M&T Bank Corp bought a new position in shares of Santander Consumer USA in the first quarter worth about $11,128,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Santander Consumer USA by 4,516.7% in the first quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,939 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 1,897 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new position in shares of Santander Consumer USA in the first quarter worth about $30,000. CWM LLC raised its stake in shares of Santander Consumer USA by 60.5% in the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,330 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 878 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new position in shares of Santander Consumer USA in the second quarter worth about $71,000.

SC has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on shares of Santander Consumer USA from $19.00 to $18.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 30th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Santander Consumer USA from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 21st. UBS Group boosted their price target on shares of Santander Consumer USA from $16.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, June 22nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Santander Consumer USA from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $14.50 price target for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, July 15th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Santander Consumer USA has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $19.08.

In other Santander Consumer USA news, insider Joshua Baer sold 6,683 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.23, for a total value of $121,831.09. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 11,091 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $202,188.93. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . 0.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE:SC opened at $16.59 on Friday. Santander Consumer USA Holdings Inc has a 52 week low of $9.74 and a 52 week high of $27.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.30, a quick ratio of 58.77 and a current ratio of 58.77. The company has a market capitalization of $5.24 billion, a PE ratio of 21.00 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $17.75 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $16.92.

Santander Consumer USA (NYSE:SC) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 29th. The financial services provider reported ($0.30) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.19) by ($0.11). Santander Consumer USA had a net margin of 3.47% and a return on equity of 4.50%. The firm had revenue of $1.98 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.98 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.05 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Santander Consumer USA Holdings Inc will post 0.14 earnings per share for the current year.

Santander Consumer USA Company Profile

Santander Consumer USA Holdings Inc, a specialized consumer finance company, provides vehicle finance and third-party servicing in the United States. Its products and services include retail installment contracts and vehicle leases, as well as dealer loans for inventory, construction, real estate, working capital, and revolving lines of credit.

