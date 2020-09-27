California State Teachers Retirement System Increases Holdings in Apellis Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:APLS)

California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its position in shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:APLS) by 4.1% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 90,546 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,572 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System’s holdings in Apellis Pharmaceuticals were worth $2,957,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in APLS. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its stake in Apellis Pharmaceuticals by 140.2% in the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 10,371,998 shares of the company’s stock valued at $277,866,000 after buying an additional 6,054,734 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Apellis Pharmaceuticals by 44.7% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,388,181 shares of the company’s stock valued at $143,318,000 after buying an additional 1,354,710 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its stake in Apellis Pharmaceuticals by 8.7% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,498,764 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,942,000 after buying an additional 199,529 shares in the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC lifted its stake in Apellis Pharmaceuticals by 1.8% in the 2nd quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 2,127,078 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,470,000 after buying an additional 37,561 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in Apellis Pharmaceuticals by 5.3% in the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,964,545 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,162,000 after buying an additional 98,130 shares in the last quarter. 80.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Apellis Pharmaceuticals alerts:

APLS stock opened at $30.77 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $2.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.57 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a quick ratio of 14.72, a current ratio of 14.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $29.41 and a 200-day simple moving average of $30.39. Apellis Pharmaceuticals Inc has a 52 week low of $16.85 and a 52 week high of $45.04.

Apellis Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:APLS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 31st. The company reported ($1.57) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.34) by ($0.23). As a group, analysts expect that Apellis Pharmaceuticals Inc will post -7.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Federico Grossi sold 850 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.43, for a total transaction of $27,565.50. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 30,125 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $976,953.75. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Cedric Francois sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.12, for a total transaction of $160,600.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,098,079 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $35,270,297.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 17,050 shares of company stock valued at $527,682. 9.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

APLS has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on Apellis Pharmaceuticals from $54.00 to $56.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, June 8th. Oppenheimer reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $62.00 price target on shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals in a report on Friday, June 12th. BTIG Research assumed coverage on Apellis Pharmaceuticals in a report on Tuesday, June 16th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. BidaskClub downgraded Apellis Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, July 31st. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on Apellis Pharmaceuticals in a report on Monday, August 31st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $40.00 price target for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $50.14.

Apellis Pharmaceuticals Profile

Apellis Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of therapeutic compounds through the inhibition of the complement system for autoimmune and inflammatory diseases. Its lead product candidate is APL-2 that is in Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of geographic atrophy in age-related macular degeneration and paroxysmal nocturnal hemoglobinuria diseases; and in Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of cold agglutinin and warm antibody autoimmune hemolytic anemia diseases, as well as in Phase II clinical trials to treat four types of glomerular diseases, such as C3 glomerulopathy, IgA nephropathy, primary membranous nephropathy, and lupus nephritis.

Recommended Story: 52-Week Highs and Lows



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding APLS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Apellis Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:APLS).

Receive News & Ratings for Apellis Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Apellis Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.