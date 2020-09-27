Great West Life Assurance Co. Can Raises Holdings in Glu Mobile Inc. (NASDAQ:GLUU)

Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its position in Glu Mobile Inc. (NASDAQ:GLUU) by 11.4% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 163,706 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 16,741 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can’s holdings in Glu Mobile were worth $1,517,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Glu Mobile in the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new stake in Glu Mobile in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $45,000. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Glu Mobile by 29.3% in the 2nd quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 6,461 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,000 after acquiring an additional 1,463 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its stake in Glu Mobile by 42.3% in the 1st quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 9,568 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,000 after acquiring an additional 2,846 shares during the period. Finally, Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. grew its stake in Glu Mobile by 11.7% in the 1st quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 10,377 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,000 after acquiring an additional 1,090 shares during the period. 74.08% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on GLUU shares. ValuEngine lowered shares of Glu Mobile from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 3rd. Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Glu Mobile in a report on Tuesday, September 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $9.80 price target on the stock. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Glu Mobile from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 22nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Glu Mobile from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 13th. Finally, SunTrust Banks reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $10.00 price target on shares of Glu Mobile in a report on Friday, June 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Glu Mobile currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $10.07.

In other news, CFO Eric R. Ludwig sold 229,981 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.62, for a total value of $1,752,455.22. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, Director Ann Mather sold 28,780 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.00, for a total transaction of $287,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 105,646 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,056,460. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders own 7.47% of the company’s stock.

Shares of GLUU stock opened at $7.39 on Friday. Glu Mobile Inc. has a 12 month low of $3.98 and a 12 month high of $10.85. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.26 billion, a P/E ratio of -105.56, a P/E/G ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 0.59. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $7.64 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $8.16.

Glu Mobile (NASDAQ:GLUU) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 4th. The company reported ($0.05) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08 by ($0.13). Glu Mobile had a negative return on equity of 4.61% and a negative net margin of 2.42%. The firm had revenue of $182.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $113.46 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.02 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 78.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Glu Mobile Inc. will post 0.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Glu Mobile Inc develops, publishes, and markets a portfolio of free-to-play mobile games for the users of smartphones and tablet devices. The company publishes titles primarily in four genres, including home décor, sports and action, fashion and celebrity, and time management. It creates games based on its own brands, Blood & Glory, Contract Killer, Cooking Dash, Deer Hunter, Diner Dash, Eternity Warriors, Frontline Commando, Gun Bros, QuizUp, and Tap Sports.

