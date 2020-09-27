Great West Life Assurance Co. Can Has $1.54 Million Stock Position in Pinnacle Financial Partners (NASDAQ:PNFP)

Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lowered its position in shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners (NASDAQ:PNFP) by 3.3% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 36,586 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,246 shares during the quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can’s holdings in Pinnacle Financial Partners were worth $1,535,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Cerebellum GP LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners during the 2nd quarter worth about $29,000. Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new stake in Pinnacle Financial Partners in the 2nd quarter valued at about $67,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new stake in Pinnacle Financial Partners in the 2nd quarter valued at about $71,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Pinnacle Financial Partners by 90.6% in the 1st quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,939 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $185,000 after acquiring an additional 2,348 shares in the last quarter. Finally, New Jersey Better Educational Savings Trust acquired a new stake in Pinnacle Financial Partners in the 2nd quarter valued at about $206,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.70% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PNFP stock opened at $35.01 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 0.98. The company has a market capitalization of $2.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.98 and a beta of 1.34. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $40.39 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $39.86. Pinnacle Financial Partners has a 52 week low of $27.80 and a 52 week high of $65.00.

Pinnacle Financial Partners (NASDAQ:PNFP) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 21st. The financial services provider reported $0.83 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.88 by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $273.61 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $270.63 million. Pinnacle Financial Partners had a return on equity of 6.94% and a net margin of 22.12%. Analysts forecast that Pinnacle Financial Partners will post 3.16 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 7th were issued a dividend of $0.16 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 6th. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.83%. Pinnacle Financial Partners’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 11.92%.

In other news, CAO Hugh M. Queener sold 4,121 shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.25, for a total value of $174,112.25. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 212,061 shares in the company, valued at $8,959,577.25. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Gary L. Scott sold 3,000 shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.15, for a total transaction of $132,450.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 35,731 shares in the company, valued at $1,577,523.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 2.98% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have weighed in on PNFP. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 22nd. Raymond James raised shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $48.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, June 17th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners from $39.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 7th. SunTrust Banks lifted their price objective on shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners from $46.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, June 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners from $38.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 18th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Pinnacle Financial Partners has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $44.83.

Pinnacle Financial Partners Profile

Pinnacle Financial Partners, Inc operates as a bank holding company for Pinnacle Bank that provides various banking products and services in the United States. The company accepts various deposits, including savings, checking, interest-bearing checking, money market, and certificate of deposit accounts.

