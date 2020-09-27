Great West Life Assurance Co. Can Has $1.55 Million Position in Mack Cali Realty Corp (NYSE:CLI)

Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lowered its holdings in Mack Cali Realty Corp (NYSE:CLI) by 29.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 101,504 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 41,782 shares during the quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can owned about 0.11% of Mack Cali Realty worth $1,550,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of CLI. Marshall Wace North America L.P. grew its position in Mack Cali Realty by 35.9% in the 1st quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. now owns 3,408 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $76,000 after purchasing an additional 900 shares during the period. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in Mack Cali Realty in the 2nd quarter valued at $119,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in Mack Cali Realty in the 1st quarter valued at $122,000. FDx Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Mack Cali Realty by 601.7% during the 1st quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 61,339 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $160,000 after acquiring an additional 52,597 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in Mack Cali Realty during the 2nd quarter valued at $227,000. 80.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several brokerages have weighed in on CLI. Deutsche Bank cut Mack Cali Realty from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $20.00 to $14.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 4th. ValuEngine cut Mack Cali Realty from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, August 3rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $20.25.

NYSE CLI opened at $12.72 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.86 and a beta of 1.01. Mack Cali Realty Corp has a one year low of $12.14 and a one year high of $23.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.88, a current ratio of 0.64 and a quick ratio of 0.64. The business’s fifty day moving average is $13.19 and its 200-day moving average is $14.90.

Mack Cali Realty (NYSE:CLI) last released its earnings results on Monday, August 3rd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.28 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.31 by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $72.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $98.91 million. Mack Cali Realty had a negative return on equity of 4.46% and a negative net margin of 50.48%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 16.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.40 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Mack Cali Realty Corp will post 1.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Mack Cali Realty Company Profile

One of the country's leading real estate investment trusts (REITs), Mack-Cali Realty Corporation is an owner, manager and developer of premier office and multifamily properties in select waterfront and transit-oriented markets throughout the Northeast. Mack-Cali is headquartered in Jersey City, New Jersey, and is the visionary behind the city's flourishing waterfront, where the company is leading development, improvement and place-making initiatives for Harborside, a master-planned destination comprised of class A office, luxury apartments, diverse retail and restaurants, and public spaces.

