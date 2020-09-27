Great West Life Assurance Co. Can Lowers Stock Position in Antero Midstream Corp (NYSE:AM)

Great West Life Assurance Co. Can cut its stake in shares of Antero Midstream Corp (NYSE:AM) by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 306,897 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 4,192 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can owned 0.06% of Antero Midstream worth $1,558,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Penbrook Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Antero Midstream during the 2nd quarter valued at $51,000. Creative Planning purchased a new stake in Antero Midstream during the 2nd quarter worth $51,000. Profund Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Antero Midstream during the 2nd quarter worth $55,000. Dupont Capital Management Corp purchased a new stake in Antero Midstream during the 2nd quarter worth $75,000. Finally, Boston Family Office LLC purchased a new stake in Antero Midstream during the 2nd quarter worth $76,000. 56.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Antero Midstream stock opened at $5.34 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $2.55 billion, a PE ratio of -3.58 and a beta of 3.67. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $6.40 and its 200-day simple moving average is $4.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.03. Antero Midstream Corp has a 1 year low of $1.69 and a 1 year high of $8.45.

Antero Midstream (NYSE:AM) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 29th. The pipeline company reported $0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $219.74 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $214.87 million. Antero Midstream had a negative net margin of 78.04% and a positive return on equity of 20.02%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 14.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.15 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Antero Midstream Corp will post 0.8 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CEO Paul M. Rady sold 8,600,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.40, for a total value of $46,440,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 10.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on AM. ValuEngine cut shares of Antero Midstream from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 28th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Antero Midstream from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $5.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, June 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company reaffirmed a “sell” rating and set a $5.00 price target (up from $4.00) on shares of Antero Midstream in a research report on Wednesday, July 22nd. UBS Group began coverage on shares of Antero Midstream in a research report on Monday, August 10th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $6.00 price target for the company. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Antero Midstream in a report on Wednesday, September 9th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $6.00 price objective on the stock. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. Antero Midstream currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $5.89.

Antero Midstream Corporation owns and operates midstream energy assets servicing rich gas production in North America. It owns and operates an integrated system of natural gas gathering pipelines, compression stations, processing and fractionation plants, and water handling and treatment assets in the Marcellus Shale and Utica Shale basins.

