Great West Life Assurance Co. Can Cuts Stock Holdings in Regenxbio Inc (NASDAQ:RGNX)

Great West Life Assurance Co. Can decreased its holdings in shares of Regenxbio Inc (NASDAQ:RGNX) by 3.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 38,593 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 1,459 shares during the quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can’s holdings in Regenxbio were worth $1,421,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Regenxbio during the second quarter worth about $1,246,000. Man Group plc purchased a new stake in Regenxbio in the second quarter worth approximately $2,904,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new stake in Regenxbio in the second quarter worth approximately $6,768,000. PDT Partners LLC bought a new stake in Regenxbio in the second quarter valued at approximately $798,000. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE lifted its position in Regenxbio by 442.6% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 122,862 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $4,525,000 after purchasing an additional 100,220 shares during the last quarter. 77.45% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. BidaskClub upgraded Regenxbio from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, September 17th. Raymond James reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Regenxbio in a report on Tuesday, August 25th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Regenxbio from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, August 8th. Chardan Capital reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $95.00 target price on shares of Regenxbio in a research note on Friday, August 14th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Regenxbio from $56.00 to $55.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 10th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $62.57.

In other news, CFO Vittal Vasista sold 14,950 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.10, for a total value of $599,495.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 209,974 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,419,957.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . 14.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

NASDAQ RGNX opened at $27.85 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $30.06 and its 200-day moving average price is $34.62. Regenxbio Inc has a 52 week low of $20.03 and a 52 week high of $54.97. The company has a market capitalization of $1.04 billion, a P/E ratio of -7.63 and a beta of 0.91.

Regenxbio (NASDAQ:RGNX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 6th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.91) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.89) by ($0.02). Regenxbio had a negative return on equity of 31.06% and a negative net margin of 222.24%. The company had revenue of $16.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $22.23 million. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.04) EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 110.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that Regenxbio Inc will post -3.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Regenxbio

REGENXBIO Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, provides gene therapy product candidates to deliver genes to cells to address genetic defects or to enable cells in the body to produce therapeutic proteins or antibodies that are intended to impact disease. Its gene therapy product candidates are based on NAV Technology Platform, a proprietary adeno-associated virus (AAV) gene delivery platform.

