Great West Life Assurance Co. Can Trims Stock Holdings in Aaron’s, Inc. (NYSE:AAN)

Great West Life Assurance Co. Can trimmed its holdings in Aaron’s, Inc. (NYSE:AAN) by 4.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 33,708 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,745 shares during the quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can owned approximately 0.05% of Aaron’s worth $1,530,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Raymond James & Associates raised its holdings in shares of Aaron’s by 1.5% in the second quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 276,081 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,534,000 after buying an additional 3,970 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its holdings in Aaron’s by 71.3% during the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 6,550 shares of the company’s stock worth $297,000 after purchasing an additional 2,727 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can increased its holdings in Aaron’s by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 185,122 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,109,000 after purchasing an additional 2,915 shares during the period. Clearbridge Investments LLC increased its holdings in Aaron’s by 22.0% during the 1st quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 652,060 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,854,000 after purchasing an additional 117,452 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in Aaron’s by 270.4% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 702,420 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,001,000 after purchasing an additional 512,787 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.56% of the company’s stock.

In other Aaron’s news, CEO John W. Robinson sold 136,630 shares of Aaron’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.90, for a total transaction of $7,091,097.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 202,864 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,528,641.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Curtis Linn Doman sold 105,990 shares of Aaron’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.14, for a total value of $6,268,248.60. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 170,049 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,056,697.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 317,710 shares of company stock valued at $17,292,059 in the last three months. Insiders own 2.78% of the company’s stock.

Aaron’s stock opened at $55.68 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 3.04 and a quick ratio of 1.09. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.26, a PEG ratio of 0.69 and a beta of 1.70. Aaron’s, Inc. has a 1-year low of $13.01 and a 1-year high of $78.65. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $56.62 and a 200-day moving average price of $40.57.

Aaron’s (NYSE:AAN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 29th. The company reported $1.18 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.82 by $0.36. The firm had revenue of $1.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $991.07 million. Aaron’s had a positive return on equity of 16.23% and a negative net margin of 6.80%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 6.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.93 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Aaron’s, Inc. will post 4.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 6th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 17th will be given a $0.04 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 16th. This represents a $0.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.29%. Aaron’s’s payout ratio is 4.11%.

Several research firms have commented on AAN. SunTrust Banks raised their price objective on Aaron’s from $55.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 30th. Raymond James restated a “buy” rating on shares of Aaron’s in a report on Thursday, August 6th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on Aaron’s from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 12th. ValuEngine downgraded Aaron’s from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 15th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on Aaron’s from $49.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $68.80.

About Aaron’s

Aaron's, Inc operates as an omnichannel provider of lease-purchase solutions to underserved and credit-challenged customers. It operates in three segments: Progressive Leasing, Aaron's Business, and DAMI. The company also engages in the sale, lease ownership, and specialty retailing of furniture, consumer electronics, home appliances, and accessories.

