Great West Life Assurance Co. Can Has $1.45 Million Position in TTM Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTMI)

Great West Life Assurance Co. Can trimmed its position in shares of TTM Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTMI) by 2.8% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 121,952 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 3,485 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can owned 0.11% of TTM Technologies worth $1,446,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Point72 Asset Management L.P. lifted its position in TTM Technologies by 33.5% during the second quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 2,179,063 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $25,844,000 after purchasing an additional 547,012 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its position in TTM Technologies by 6.8% during the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 5,538,966 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $65,692,000 after purchasing an additional 353,179 shares during the period. Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its position in TTM Technologies by 98.7% during the second quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 653,154 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $7,596,000 after purchasing an additional 324,385 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its position in TTM Technologies by 9.9% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,428,857 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $35,454,000 after purchasing an additional 308,059 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in TTM Technologies by 2.7% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 11,043,145 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $130,971,000 after purchasing an additional 292,715 shares during the period.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on TTMI shares. BidaskClub cut shares of TTM Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, August 21st. Smith Barney Citigroup started coverage on shares of TTM Technologies in a research report on Monday, September 21st. They set an “outperform” rating and a $15.00 price objective for the company. SunTrust Banks upped their price objective on shares of TTM Technologies from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 30th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of TTM Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $14.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 5th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC raised shares of TTM Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $14.00 target price for the company in a report on Thursday, July 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $14.40.

In related news, SVP Anthony J. Princiotta sold 6,564 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.89, for a total value of $78,045.96. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 14,865 shares in the company, valued at approximately $176,744.85. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . 6.85% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

TTMI stock opened at $11.12 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.22 and a beta of 1.83. The company has a current ratio of 1.56, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. TTM Technologies, Inc. has a 12 month low of $8.06 and a 12 month high of $16.25. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $11.60 and a 200-day moving average price of $11.24.

TTM Technologies (NASDAQ:TTMI) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 29th. The technology company reported $0.31 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.14 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $570.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $536.88 million. TTM Technologies had a net margin of 9.30% and a return on equity of 3.60%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.20 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that TTM Technologies, Inc. will post 0.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

TTM Technologies Company Profile

TTM Technologies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures printed circuit boards (PCBs) worldwide. It operates through two segments, PCB and E-M Solutions. The company offers a range of PCBs and electro-mechanical solutions, including conventional PCBs, high density interconnect PCBs, flexible PCBs, rigid-flex PCBs, custom assemblies and system integration products, and IC substrates.

