Great West Life Assurance Co. Can Lowers Stock Holdings in Marriott Vacations Worldwide Corp (NYSE:VAC)

Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lowered its stake in shares of Marriott Vacations Worldwide Corp (NYSE:VAC) by 1.2% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 19,125 shares of the company’s stock after selling 234 shares during the quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can’s holdings in Marriott Vacations Worldwide were worth $1,570,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Senvest Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Marriott Vacations Worldwide by 17.1% during the first quarter. Senvest Management LLC now owns 2,004,536 shares of the company’s stock worth $111,412,000 after buying an additional 293,420 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of Marriott Vacations Worldwide by 1.8% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,281,685 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,236,000 after buying an additional 22,048 shares during the last quarter. Van Berkom & Associates Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Marriott Vacations Worldwide by 18.4% during the first quarter. Van Berkom & Associates Inc. now owns 1,130,384 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,827,000 after buying an additional 175,322 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Marriott Vacations Worldwide by 7.5% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 555,065 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,850,000 after buying an additional 38,926 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Marriott Vacations Worldwide by 30.8% during the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 338,785 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,852,000 after buying an additional 79,853 shares during the last quarter. 87.15% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Marriott Vacations Worldwide alerts:

In other news, VP Brian E. Miller sold 1,500 shares of Marriott Vacations Worldwide stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.82, for a total transaction of $142,230.00. 2.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE:VAC opened at $91.17 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.94, a current ratio of 3.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.68. The company has a market cap of $3.74 billion, a P/E ratio of -33.27 and a beta of 2.40. Marriott Vacations Worldwide Corp has a 52 week low of $30.10 and a 52 week high of $131.27. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $93.66 and a 200 day moving average price of $83.45.

Marriott Vacations Worldwide (NYSE:VAC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 29th. The company reported ($1.76) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.24) by ($0.52). Marriott Vacations Worldwide had a negative net margin of 2.94% and a positive return on equity of 6.53%. The company had revenue of $480.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $462.41 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.99 earnings per share. Marriott Vacations Worldwide’s revenue was down 55.1% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Marriott Vacations Worldwide Corp will post -0.02 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on VAC shares. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Marriott Vacations Worldwide from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 2nd. Deutsche Bank raised their price objective on shares of Marriott Vacations Worldwide from $65.00 to $74.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 21st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $103.71.

Marriott Vacations Worldwide Company Profile

Marriott Vacations Worldwide Corporation develops, markets, sells, and manages vacation ownership and related products under the Marriott Vacation Club, Grand Residences by Marriott, Sheraton, Westin, Hyatt Residence Club brands, and Marriott Vacation Club Pulse brands. The company operates through two segments, Vacation Ownership and Exchange & Third-Party Management.

Further Reading: Sell-Side Analysts

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VAC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Marriott Vacations Worldwide Corp (NYSE:VAC).

Receive News & Ratings for Marriott Vacations Worldwide Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Marriott Vacations Worldwide and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.