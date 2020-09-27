Great West Life Assurance Co. Can Sells 650 Shares of American Woodmark Co. (NASDAQ:AMWD)

Great West Life Assurance Co. Can trimmed its holdings in shares of American Woodmark Co. (NASDAQ:AMWD) by 3.3% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 19,219 shares of the company’s stock after selling 650 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can owned approximately 0.11% of American Woodmark worth $1,450,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Macquarie Group Ltd. bought a new position in shares of American Woodmark during the 2nd quarter worth about $33,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its holdings in shares of American Woodmark by 50.3% during the 2nd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 1,299 shares of the company’s stock worth $98,000 after acquiring an additional 435 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new position in shares of American Woodmark during the 1st quarter worth about $100,000. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its holdings in shares of American Woodmark by 264.5% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 2,606 shares of the company’s stock worth $191,000 after acquiring an additional 1,891 shares during the period. Finally, Heritage Wealth Advisors bought a new position in shares of American Woodmark during the 2nd quarter worth about $136,000. 90.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

AMWD opened at $75.40 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.18, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.28 billion, a PE ratio of 19.84 and a beta of 2.41. American Woodmark Co. has a 1-year low of $35.30 and a 1-year high of $117.70. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $85.56 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $67.31.

American Woodmark (NASDAQ:AMWD) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 25th. The company reported $1.66 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.33 by $0.33. The firm had revenue of $390.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $383.66 million. American Woodmark had a net margin of 4.00% and a return on equity of 14.92%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 8.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $2.13 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that American Woodmark Co. will post 6.45 EPS for the current year.

AMWD has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Zelman & Associates raised shares of American Woodmark from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 22nd. Loop Capital lifted their price target on shares of American Woodmark from $79.00 to $97.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 4th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of American Woodmark from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, July 23rd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of American Woodmark from a “strong sell” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $80.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, June 16th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of American Woodmark from $62.00 to $78.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $79.00.

In other American Woodmark news, Director Daniel T. Hendrix sold 4,175 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.61, for a total value of $357,421.75. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 7,232 shares in the company, valued at approximately $619,131.52. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

American Woodmark Corporation manufactures and distributes kitchen, bath, and home organization products for the remodeling and new home construction markets in the United States. The company offers framed stock cabinets in approximately 420 various cabinet lines, which include 90 door designs in a range of painted and stained finishes on maple, cherry, and oak, as well as engineered fronts under the Duraform mark name.

