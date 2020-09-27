Great West Life Assurance Co. Can Sells 30,868 Shares of Louisiana-Pacific Co. (NYSE:LPX)

Great West Life Assurance Co. Can reduced its holdings in shares of Louisiana-Pacific Co. (NYSE:LPX) by 35.2% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 56,949 shares of the building manufacturing company’s stock after selling 30,868 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can owned about 0.05% of Louisiana-Pacific worth $1,459,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new stake in shares of Louisiana-Pacific during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $33,000. Hoover Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Louisiana-Pacific during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $34,000. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board lifted its stake in shares of Louisiana-Pacific by 52.8% during the 2nd quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 1,476 shares of the building manufacturing company’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 510 shares during the last quarter. Bourgeon Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Louisiana-Pacific during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $51,000. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Louisiana-Pacific during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $71,000. 92.35% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, Director Kurt M. Landgraf sold 29,352 shares of Louisiana-Pacific stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.60, for a total value of $898,171.20. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 28,988 shares in the company, valued at approximately $887,032.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:LPX opened at $29.78 on Friday. Louisiana-Pacific Co. has a 12-month low of $12.97 and a 12-month high of $34.35. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $32.00 and its 200-day simple moving average is $24.94. The company has a market capitalization of $3.34 billion, a PE ratio of 186.14 and a beta of 1.88. The company has a current ratio of 3.15, a quick ratio of 2.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35.

Louisiana-Pacific (NYSE:LPX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 4th. The building manufacturing company reported $0.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.25. Louisiana-Pacific had a return on equity of 9.74% and a net margin of 0.75%. The business had revenue of $548.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $531.91 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.14 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 6.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Louisiana-Pacific Co. will post 2.89 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 14th were issued a $0.145 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 13th. This represents a $0.58 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.95%. Louisiana-Pacific’s dividend payout ratio is presently 156.76%.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on LPX shares. Scotiabank raised their price target on Louisiana-Pacific from $30.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 5th. TD Securities raised their price objective on Louisiana-Pacific from $29.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 5th. Bank of America raised their price objective on Louisiana-Pacific from $36.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Louisiana-Pacific from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $28.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 7th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $31.38.

Louisiana-Pacific Company Profile

Louisiana-Pacific Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures building products primarily for use in new home construction, repair and remodeling, and outdoor structure markets. It also markets and sells products for use in light industrial and commercial construction applications. It operates through four segments: Siding; North America Oriented Strand Board (OSB); Engineered Wood Products; and South America.

