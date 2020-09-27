43,514 Shares in Dine Brands Global Inc (NYSE:DIN) Purchased by AQR Capital Management LLC

AQR Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Dine Brands Global Inc (NYSE:DIN) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 43,514 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock, valued at approximately $1,832,000. AQR Capital Management LLC owned about 0.27% of Dine Brands Global as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Dine Brands Global by 100.7% in the 1st quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,798 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $52,000 after acquiring an additional 902 shares during the last quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors increased its holdings in Dine Brands Global by 93.3% in the 2nd quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors now owns 1,450 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $61,000 after acquiring an additional 700 shares during the last quarter. Aigen Investment Management LP increased its holdings in Dine Brands Global by 60.7% in the 1st quarter. Aigen Investment Management LP now owns 2,344 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $67,000 after acquiring an additional 885 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its holdings in Dine Brands Global by 64.6% in the 2nd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 1,748 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $74,000 after acquiring an additional 686 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in Dine Brands Global in the 1st quarter worth about $81,000. 82.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on DIN shares. SunTrust Banks lifted their price objective on Dine Brands Global from $88.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 30th. Deutsche Bank lifted their target price on Dine Brands Global from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 30th. MKM Partners lifted their target price on Dine Brands Global from $50.00 to $54.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, July 30th. TheStreet lowered Dine Brands Global from a “c” rating to a “d” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 29th. Finally, Wedbush lifted their target price on Dine Brands Global from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 30th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $75.00.

Shares of NYSE DIN opened at $55.23 on Friday. Dine Brands Global Inc has a 12 month low of $14.16 and a 12 month high of $104.46. The firm has a market capitalization of $906.82 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -14.61 and a beta of 1.85. The business has a 50-day moving average of $57.08 and a 200-day moving average of $44.05.

Dine Brands Global (NYSE:DIN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 29th. The restaurant operator reported ($0.87) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.93) by $0.06. Dine Brands Global had a negative return on equity of 24.91% and a negative net margin of 8.13%. The company had revenue of $109.71 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $99.66 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.71 earnings per share. Dine Brands Global’s revenue was down 51.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that Dine Brands Global Inc will post 1.85 EPS for the current year.

Dine Brands Global Company Profile

Dine Brands Global, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, owns, franchises, operates, and rents full-service restaurants in the United States and internationally. It operates in five segments: Applebee's Franchise Operations, IHOP Franchise Operations, Rental Operations, Financing Operations, and Company-Operated Restaurant Operations.

