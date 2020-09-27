AQR Capital Management LLC Acquires 38,925 Shares of Supernus Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:SUPN)

AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Supernus Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:SUPN) by 86.9% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 83,735 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock after acquiring an additional 38,925 shares during the quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Supernus Pharmaceuticals were worth $1,989,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in Supernus Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter valued at $29,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its position in Supernus Pharmaceuticals by 56.8% during the first quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 4,765 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $86,000 after acquiring an additional 1,726 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its position in Supernus Pharmaceuticals by 250.7% during the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 6,540 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $155,000 after acquiring an additional 4,675 shares during the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado increased its position in Supernus Pharmaceuticals by 14.3% during the first quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 8,835 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $159,000 after acquiring an additional 1,103 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fortis Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Supernus Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter valued at $162,000. Institutional investors own 94.81% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SUPN opened at $20.31 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.94, a current ratio of 2.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $22.27 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $21.69. The stock has a market cap of $1.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.19 and a beta of 1.46. Supernus Pharmaceuticals Inc has a 52 week low of $13.12 and a 52 week high of $29.36.

Supernus Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:SUPN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 18th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported $0.65 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.42 by $0.23. Supernus Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 19.44% and a net margin of 27.85%. The business had revenue of $126.73 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $126.70 million. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Supernus Pharmaceuticals Inc will post 1.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

SUPN has been the subject of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Supernus Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $28.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 19th. Piper Sandler upgraded Supernus Pharmaceuticals from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $25.00 to $31.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 16th. ValuEngine cut Supernus Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, August 3rd. BidaskClub upgraded Supernus Pharmaceuticals from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 18th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on Supernus Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Monday, June 15th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $24.00 price target for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Supernus Pharmaceuticals has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $26.75.

Supernus Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Supernus Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a pharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of products for the treatment of central nervous system diseases in the United States. It offers Oxtellar XR, an extended-release oxcarbazepine for use in the treatment of epilepsy; and Trokendi XR, an extended-release topiramate, which is used for the treatment of epilepsy and migraine.

