AQR Capital Management LLC Has $2.01 Million Stock Holdings in XPO Logistics Inc (NYSE:XPO)

AQR Capital Management LLC raised its stake in XPO Logistics Inc (NYSE:XPO) by 239.3% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 26,852 shares of the transportation company’s stock after purchasing an additional 18,937 shares during the quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC’s holdings in XPO Logistics were worth $2,011,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in XPO Logistics in the first quarter worth approximately $28,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in XPO Logistics by 391.5% in the second quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 698 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $52,000 after acquiring an additional 556 shares in the last quarter. Kore Private Wealth LLC grew its position in XPO Logistics by 36.1% in the second quarter. Kore Private Wealth LLC now owns 810 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $62,000 after acquiring an additional 215 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new stake in XPO Logistics in the second quarter worth approximately $68,000. Finally, Paradigm Asset Management Co. LLC bought a new stake in XPO Logistics in the second quarter worth approximately $70,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.94% of the company’s stock.

Get XPO Logistics alerts:

In other XPO Logistics news, CAO Lance A. Robinson sold 12,195 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.77, for a total value of $997,185.15. 18.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several analysts have commented on XPO shares. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of XPO Logistics from $55.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 3rd. Oppenheimer began coverage on shares of XPO Logistics in a report on Friday, July 31st. They set a “buy” rating and a $88.00 price objective for the company. SunTrust Banks upped their price objective on shares of XPO Logistics from $80.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 17th. Cowen upped their price objective on shares of XPO Logistics from $112.00 to $119.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, August 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of XPO Logistics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $87.00.

Shares of XPO Logistics stock opened at $84.19 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.68, a current ratio of 1.51 and a quick ratio of 1.51. XPO Logistics Inc has a fifty-two week low of $38.47 and a fifty-two week high of $100.18. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $85.67 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $73.11. The company has a market cap of $7.69 billion, a PE ratio of 102.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 10.05 and a beta of 2.44.

XPO Logistics (NYSE:XPO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The transportation company reported ($0.63) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.75) by $0.12. XPO Logistics had a net margin of 0.82% and a return on equity of 9.11%. The firm had revenue of $3.50 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.36 billion. Analysts expect that XPO Logistics Inc will post 0.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

XPO Logistics Company Profile

XPO Logistics, Inc provides transportation and logistics services in the United States, North America, France, the United Kingdom, Europe, and internationally. The company's Transportation segment offers freight brokerage services comprising truck brokerage, intermodal, drayage, and expedite services; last mile services, primarily asset-light; density and day-definite regional, inter-regional, and transcontinental less-than-truckload freight services; full truckload services for transactional transportation of packaged goods, high cube products, and bulk goods; logistics services for domestic, cross-border, and international shipments; and managed transportation services.

Further Reading: Are all No-Load Funds Equal?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding XPO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for XPO Logistics Inc (NYSE:XPO).

Receive News & Ratings for XPO Logistics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for XPO Logistics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.