AQR Capital Management LLC Sells 120,668 Shares of Mastercraft Boat Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:MCFT)

AQR Capital Management LLC cut its stake in Mastercraft Boat Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:MCFT) by 53.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 106,949 shares of the company’s stock after selling 120,668 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC owned approximately 0.57% of Mastercraft Boat worth $2,037,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Systematic Financial Management LP raised its stake in shares of Mastercraft Boat by 8.2% in the 1st quarter. Systematic Financial Management LP now owns 1,052,502 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,683,000 after buying an additional 80,095 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Mastercraft Boat by 7.3% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 278,338 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,031,000 after buying an additional 19,021 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its stake in shares of Mastercraft Boat by 25.6% in the 1st quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 219,845 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,605,000 after buying an additional 44,810 shares in the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. raised its stake in shares of Mastercraft Boat by 8.0% in the 2nd quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 188,482 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,591,000 after buying an additional 13,953 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Voss Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of Mastercraft Boat by 125.7% in the 1st quarter. Voss Capital LLC now owns 157,960 shares of the company’s stock valued at $757,000 after buying an additional 87,960 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 84.58% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Mastercraft Boat stock opened at $16.78 on Friday. Mastercraft Boat Holdings Inc has a 12-month low of $4.90 and a 12-month high of $23.53. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $20.03 and a 200 day simple moving average of $15.36. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.04. The stock has a market capitalization of $318.59 million, a P/E ratio of -13.11 and a beta of 2.37.

Mastercraft Boat (NASDAQ:MCFT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, September 9th. The company reported ($0.10) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.30) by $0.20. Mastercraft Boat had a negative net margin of 6.62% and a positive return on equity of 35.97%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Mastercraft Boat Holdings Inc will post 1.81 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on MCFT shares. BidaskClub cut shares of Mastercraft Boat from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, August 22nd. ValuEngine cut shares of Mastercraft Boat from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 15th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Mastercraft Boat from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, September 5th. Robert W. Baird upgraded shares of Mastercraft Boat from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $22.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, September 22nd. Finally, B. Riley reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 target price on shares of Mastercraft Boat in a research report on Tuesday, August 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $21.20.

MasterCraft Boat Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and markets recreational powerboats. The company operates in two segments, MasterCraft and NauticStar. It offers sport boats and outboard boats, which are used for water skiing, wakeboarding, wake surfing, and fishing, as well as general recreational boating.

