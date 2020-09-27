AQR Capital Management LLC Sells 7,852 Shares of Orthofix Medical Inc (NASDAQ:OFIX)

AQR Capital Management LLC decreased its holdings in Orthofix Medical Inc (NASDAQ:OFIX) by 10.9% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 64,129 shares of the medical device company’s stock after selling 7,852 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC owned 0.33% of Orthofix Medical worth $2,052,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in OFIX. Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new position in shares of Orthofix Medical in the first quarter worth about $25,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its stake in Orthofix Medical by 56.0% during the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 841 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 302 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its stake in Orthofix Medical by 226.4% during the second quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 3,701 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $118,000 after buying an additional 2,567 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in Orthofix Medical by 620.4% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 7,233 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $203,000 after buying an additional 6,229 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ensign Peak Advisors Inc boosted its stake in Orthofix Medical by 23.8% during the first quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 7,800 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $218,000 after buying an additional 1,500 shares during the last quarter. 93.79% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ OFIX opened at $29.40 on Friday. Orthofix Medical Inc has a 52-week low of $22.11 and a 52-week high of $54.90. The company has a quick ratio of 2.92, a current ratio of 3.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The stock has a market capitalization of $568.24 million, a P/E ratio of -24.92 and a beta of 1.04. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $30.80 and a 200 day moving average price of $31.56.

Orthofix Medical (NASDAQ:OFIX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 6th. The medical device company reported ($0.59) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.80) by $0.21. Orthofix Medical had a negative net margin of 5.22% and a positive return on equity of 2.47%. The business had revenue of $73.14 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $53.80 million. On average, equities research analysts expect that Orthofix Medical Inc will post -0.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages recently commented on OFIX. Zacks Investment Research raised Orthofix Medical from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 14th. ValuEngine raised Orthofix Medical from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 2nd. Finally, BidaskClub raised Orthofix Medical from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $45.33.

Orthofix Medical Company Profile

Orthofix Medical Inc, a medical device company, provides musculoskeletal healing products and therapies worldwide. It operates through four segments: Bone Growth Therapies, Spinal Implants, Biologics, and Orthofix Extremities. The Bone Growth Therapies segment manufactures, distributes, and provides support services for bone growth stimulator devices that enhance bone fusion and are indicated as treatment to enhance fusion success rates in cervical and lumbar spine, as well as a therapeutic treatment for non-spinal appendicular fractures.

