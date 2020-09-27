AQR Capital Management LLC Sells 26,093 Shares of Meritor Inc (NYSE:MTOR)

AQR Capital Management LLC lessened its holdings in Meritor Inc (NYSE:MTOR) by 20.0% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 104,360 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after selling 26,093 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Meritor were worth $2,066,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of Meritor by 41.5% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,322,539 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $30,774,000 after purchasing an additional 680,879 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Meritor by 2.7% in the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,845,628 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $24,455,000 after purchasing an additional 47,787 shares during the last quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Meritor in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $15,868,000. Balyasny Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Meritor by 7.9% in the 2nd quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC now owns 648,571 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $12,842,000 after acquiring an additional 47,558 shares during the period. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Meritor in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $7,596,000. 96.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of MTOR stock opened at $20.17 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.96, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 1.88. The company has a market capitalization of $1.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.47 and a beta of 2.40. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $23.45 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $19.81. Meritor Inc has a 52 week low of $10.91 and a 52 week high of $27.18.

Meritor (NYSE:MTOR) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 29th. The auto parts company reported ($0.47) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.46) by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $514.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $459.25 million. Meritor had a return on equity of 35.42% and a net margin of 8.63%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 55.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.20 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Meritor Inc will post 0.91 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director William R. Newlin sold 58,600 shares of Meritor stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.50, for a total value of $1,494,300.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Jeffrey A. Craig sold 250,000 shares of Meritor stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.63, for a total transaction of $6,407,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 746,533 shares in the company, valued at $19,133,640.79. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 411,640 shares of company stock worth $10,538,594 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 3.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. KeyCorp increased their price target on shares of Meritor from $25.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 30th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Meritor from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, August 3rd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Meritor from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $24.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, September 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of Meritor from $15.00 to $17.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, June 19th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of Meritor from $21.00 to $23.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 30th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $23.17.

Meritor, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, sells, services, and supports integrated systems, modules, and components to original equipment manufacturers (OEMs) and the aftermarket for the commercial vehicle, transportation, and industrial sectors. It operates through two segments, Commercial Truck; and Aftermarket, Industrial and Trailer.

