AQR Capital Management LLC Sells 10,389 Shares of MGE Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:MGEE)

AQR Capital Management LLC trimmed its stake in shares of MGE Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:MGEE) by 24.4% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 32,130 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 10,389 shares during the quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC owned about 0.09% of MGE Energy worth $2,073,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. IFP Advisors Inc boosted its position in MGE Energy by 33.3% during the second quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,600 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $103,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new position in MGE Energy during the second quarter worth $155,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new position in MGE Energy during the first quarter worth $264,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its position in shares of MGE Energy by 66.8% in the second quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 4,253 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $274,000 after acquiring an additional 1,704 shares during the period. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of MGE Energy in the second quarter valued at about $278,000. 46.65% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on MGEE shares. BidaskClub raised shares of MGE Energy from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, September 5th. Morgan Stanley started coverage on shares of MGE Energy in a research report on Wednesday, September 9th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $64.00 target price for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of MGE Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 1st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $65.33.

Shares of MGE Energy stock opened at $62.82 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $2.27 billion, a PE ratio of 23.80, a PEG ratio of 5.58 and a beta of 0.41. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $64.76 and a 200-day moving average of $65.14. MGE Energy, Inc. has a 52-week low of $47.19 and a 52-week high of $83.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 1.57 and a current ratio of 1.99.

MGE Energy (NASDAQ:MGEE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The utilities provider reported $0.53 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $117.04 million during the quarter. MGE Energy had a return on equity of 10.44% and a net margin of 16.88%. Equities research analysts predict that MGE Energy, Inc. will post 2.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 1st were paid a $0.37 dividend. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.36%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 31st. This is an increase from MGE Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.35. MGE Energy’s payout ratio is 58.96%.

MGE Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a public utility holding company primarily in Wisconsin. It operates through five segments: Regulated Electric Utility Operations; Regulated Gas Utility Operations; Nonregulated Energy Operations; Transmission Investments; and All Other. The company generates, purchases, and distributes electricity; owns or leases electric generation facilities located in Wisconsin and Iowa; and plans, constructs, operates, maintains, and expands transmission facilities to provide transmission services.

