American Campus Communities, Inc. (NYSE:ACC) Shares Purchased by AQR Capital Management LLC

AQR Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of American Campus Communities, Inc. (NYSE:ACC) by 104.0% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 60,277 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 30,736 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC’s holdings in American Campus Communities were worth $2,075,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of American Campus Communities during the 1st quarter worth about $700,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its position in shares of American Campus Communities by 2.1% during the 1st quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 196,807 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $5,461,000 after buying an additional 3,998 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its position in shares of American Campus Communities by 167.9% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 147,667 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $4,098,000 after buying an additional 92,555 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its position in shares of American Campus Communities by 7.6% during the 2nd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 298,703 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $10,351,000 after buying an additional 21,163 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. raised its position in shares of American Campus Communities by 4.8% during the 1st quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 18,195 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $505,000 after buying an additional 826 shares in the last quarter. 95.80% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, CEO William C. Bayless, Jr. sold 120,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.12, for a total transaction of $4,214,400.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 428,181 shares in the company, valued at $15,037,716.72. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.88% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NYSE ACC opened at $33.89 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 0.97 and a quick ratio of 0.97. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $34.60 and its 200 day simple moving average is $33.45. American Campus Communities, Inc. has a 12 month low of $20.13 and a 12 month high of $50.94. The company has a market capitalization of $4.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.36, a PEG ratio of 0.52 and a beta of 0.97.

American Campus Communities (NYSE:ACC) last released its earnings results on Monday, July 20th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.10) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.37 by ($0.47). American Campus Communities had a return on equity of 3.66% and a net margin of 12.24%. The business had revenue of $177.19 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $191.57 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.56 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 12.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that American Campus Communities, Inc. will post 2.01 earnings per share for the current year.

ACC has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Piper Sandler downgraded shares of American Campus Communities from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $38.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Monday, September 21st. KeyCorp dropped their target price on shares of American Campus Communities from $45.00 to $40.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, July 27th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of American Campus Communities from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, September 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $40.86.

American Campus Communities, Inc is the largest owner, manager and developer of high-quality student housing communities in the United States. The company is a fully integrated, self-managed and self-administered equity real estate investment trust (REIT) with expertise in the design, finance, development, construction management and operational management of student housing properties.

