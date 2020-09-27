254,465 Shares in Kearny Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:KRNY) Purchased by AQR Capital Management LLC

AQR Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Kearny Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:KRNY) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 254,465 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,082,000. AQR Capital Management LLC owned about 0.30% of Kearny Financial at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in Kearny Financial in the 1st quarter worth about $37,000. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its holdings in shares of Kearny Financial by 1,086.7% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 6,337 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 5,803 shares during the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Kearny Financial during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $84,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its holdings in shares of Kearny Financial by 129.2% during the 2nd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 12,964 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $106,000 after purchasing an additional 7,308 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Aigen Investment Management LP boosted its holdings in shares of Kearny Financial by 729.1% during the 2nd quarter. Aigen Investment Management LP now owns 13,680 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $112,000 after purchasing an additional 12,030 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 65.30% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. BidaskClub upgraded Kearny Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 12th. Zacks Investment Research cut Kearny Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, July 3rd.

KRNY stock opened at $7.14 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $639.15 million, a PE ratio of 13.22 and a beta of 0.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.06. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $7.75 and its 200-day moving average price is $8.20. Kearny Financial Corp. has a one year low of $6.91 and a one year high of $14.40.

Kearny Financial (NASDAQ:KRNY) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The savings and loans company reported $0.17 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $45.45 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $42.45 million. Kearny Financial had a net margin of 17.78% and a return on equity of 4.01%. Equities research analysts predict that Kearny Financial Corp. will post 0.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 16th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 2nd were given a dividend of $0.08 per share. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.48%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 1st. Kearny Financial’s payout ratio is presently 59.26%.

In other news, Director John J. Mazur, Jr. bought 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 21st. The shares were bought at an average price of $7.65 per share, with a total value of $76,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director John F. Mcgovern bought 16,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 14th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $8.01 per share, for a total transaction of $128,160.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 4.57% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Kearny Financial Company Profile

Kearny Financial Corp. operates as the holding company for Kearny Bank that provides various banking products and services in the United States. The company offers various deposit products, including interest-bearing and non-interest-bearing checking accounts, money market deposit accounts, savings accounts, and certificates of deposit accounts.

