Amicus Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FOLD) Shares Sold by AQR Capital Management LLC

AQR Capital Management LLC trimmed its position in Amicus Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FOLD) by 4.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 138,683 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 6,431 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC owned about 0.05% of Amicus Therapeutics worth $2,091,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of FOLD. Pathstone Family Office LLC acquired a new stake in Amicus Therapeutics in the 1st quarter worth about $37,000. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. acquired a new stake in Amicus Therapeutics in the 1st quarter worth about $109,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Amicus Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter worth about $119,000. First Mercantile Trust Co. acquired a new stake in Amicus Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter worth about $154,000. Finally, Seven Eight Capital LP acquired a new stake in Amicus Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter worth about $162,000.

In other Amicus Therapeutics news, insider Jay Barth sold 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.51, for a total value of $465,300.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 193,204 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,996,594.04. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO John F. Crowley sold 29,900 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.18, for a total value of $423,982.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 880,713 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,488,510.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 474,008 shares of company stock worth $7,344,140. 2.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ FOLD opened at $13.80 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $3.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.10 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a quick ratio of 3.42, a current ratio of 3.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. Amicus Therapeutics, Inc. has a 52-week low of $6.25 and a 52-week high of $16.13. The business’s 50 day moving average is $14.25 and its two-hundred day moving average is $12.80.

Amicus Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FOLD) last announced its earnings results on Monday, August 10th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.20) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.26) by $0.06. The company had revenue of $62.35 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $62.66 million. Amicus Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 65.53% and a negative net margin of 129.10%. Analysts anticipate that Amicus Therapeutics, Inc. will post -1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Amicus Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $16.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, July 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “buy” rating on shares of Amicus Therapeutics in a report on Monday, June 8th. Citigroup boosted their target price on Amicus Therapeutics from $15.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 11th. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 target price on shares of Amicus Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, August 11th. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded Amicus Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, September 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Amicus Therapeutics presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $19.85.

Amicus Therapeutics, Inc, a biotechnology company, engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of medicines for various rare and orphan diseases. The company offers Galafold, an orally administered small molecule pharmacological chaperone for the treatment of Fabry disease. It is also conducting a Phase 1/2 clinical study of ATB200-02 for indications, including pompe disease.

