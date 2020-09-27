AQR Capital Management LLC Acquires 1,143 Shares of Blueprint Medicines Corp (NASDAQ:BPMC)

AQR Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Blueprint Medicines Corp (NASDAQ:BPMC) by 4.5% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 26,793 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,143 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Blueprint Medicines were worth $2,090,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of BPMC. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in shares of Blueprint Medicines by 61.1% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 340,707 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $19,926,000 after acquiring an additional 129,242 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank raised its position in shares of Blueprint Medicines by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 90,700 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $5,304,000 after acquiring an additional 1,400 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Blueprint Medicines by 42.8% in the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 7,371 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $430,000 after acquiring an additional 2,211 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of Blueprint Medicines by 4.7% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,959,841 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $114,612,000 after acquiring an additional 87,119 shares during the period. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Blueprint Medicines by 18.3% in the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 664,121 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $38,838,000 after acquiring an additional 102,939 shares during the period. 99.55% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Blueprint Medicines alerts:

In related news, COO Kate Haviland sold 3,143 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.49, for a total value of $268,695.07. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 45,981 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,930,915.69. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Nicholas Lydon sold 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total transaction of $40,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 47,240 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,779,200. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 66,179 shares of company stock valued at $5,344,951 over the last three months. 3.81% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of BPMC opened at $88.00 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.86 billion, a P/E ratio of -11.47, a P/E/G ratio of 3.07 and a beta of 1.04. Blueprint Medicines Corp has a twelve month low of $43.29 and a twelve month high of $91.82. The company has a 50 day moving average of $74.99 and a 200-day moving average of $69.61.

Blueprint Medicines (NASDAQ:BPMC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The biotechnology company reported ($2.28) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($2.08) by ($0.20). The business had revenue of $8.34 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.56 million. Blueprint Medicines had a negative return on equity of 70.39% and a negative net margin of 525.44%. Equities research analysts forecast that Blueprint Medicines Corp will post 0.84 EPS for the current year.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on BPMC shares. Deutsche Bank increased their price target on shares of Blueprint Medicines from $85.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 15th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Blueprint Medicines from $88.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 15th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Blueprint Medicines from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on shares of Blueprint Medicines from $105.00 to $113.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Raymond James restated a “buy” rating on shares of Blueprint Medicines in a report on Tuesday, September 22nd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. Blueprint Medicines currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $99.77.

Blueprint Medicines Company Profile

Blueprint Medicines Corporation develops drugs of small molecule kinase inhibitors that target genomic drivers in various cancers and a rare genetic disease. Its lead drug candidates include avapritinib, which completed Phase I clinical trials that targets PDGFRA Exon 18 mutant GIST and KIT-driven GIST; and BLU-554, which is in Phase I clinical trials an orally available, potent, and irreversible inhibitor of the kinase FGFR4 that is activated in a defined subset of patients with hepatocellular carcinoma.

Featured Story: What are the risks of holding treasury bonds?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BPMC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Blueprint Medicines Corp (NASDAQ:BPMC).

Receive News & Ratings for Blueprint Medicines Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Blueprint Medicines and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.