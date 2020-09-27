Engineers Gate Manager LP Takes $290,000 Position in Hannon Armstrong Sustnbl Infrstr Cap Inc (NYSE:HASI)

Engineers Gate Manager LP bought a new stake in shares of Hannon Armstrong Sustnbl Infrstr Cap Inc (NYSE:HASI) during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 10,204 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $290,000.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its position in shares of Hannon Armstrong Sustnbl Infrstr Cap by 3.8% during the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 6,366,730 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $129,945,000 after acquiring an additional 233,799 shares during the period. Neumeier Poma Investment Counsel LLC grew its position in shares of Hannon Armstrong Sustnbl Infrstr Cap by 13.6% during the 1st quarter. Neumeier Poma Investment Counsel LLC now owns 2,693,268 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $54,970,000 after acquiring an additional 321,655 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its position in shares of Hannon Armstrong Sustnbl Infrstr Cap by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 2,111,826 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $43,102,000 after acquiring an additional 10,621 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its position in shares of Hannon Armstrong Sustnbl Infrstr Cap by 6.2% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,440,326 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $29,397,000 after acquiring an additional 84,491 shares during the period. Finally, Invesco Ltd. grew its position in shares of Hannon Armstrong Sustnbl Infrstr Cap by 5.0% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 944,206 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $19,271,000 after acquiring an additional 44,984 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.76% of the company’s stock.

Get Hannon Armstrong Sustnbl Infrstr Cap alerts:

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. BTIG Research assumed coverage on Hannon Armstrong Sustnbl Infrstr Cap in a report on Monday, June 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $40.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut Hannon Armstrong Sustnbl Infrstr Cap from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 22nd. Robert W. Baird reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $34.00 price objective on shares of Hannon Armstrong Sustnbl Infrstr Cap in a report on Thursday, July 2nd. Oppenheimer reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $44.00 price objective on shares of Hannon Armstrong Sustnbl Infrstr Cap in a report on Tuesday, August 11th. Finally, BofA Securities cut Hannon Armstrong Sustnbl Infrstr Cap from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $39.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Thursday, August 13th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Hannon Armstrong Sustnbl Infrstr Cap currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $40.10.

Shares of Hannon Armstrong Sustnbl Infrstr Cap stock opened at $39.55 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $2.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.90, a P/E/G ratio of 8.39 and a beta of 1.68. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $40.14 and its 200-day simple moving average is $30.90. Hannon Armstrong Sustnbl Infrstr Cap Inc has a 1-year low of $15.01 and a 1-year high of $43.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.61, a current ratio of 31.48 and a quick ratio of 31.48.

Hannon Armstrong Sustnbl Infrstr Cap (NYSE:HASI) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.40 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.12. Hannon Armstrong Sustnbl Infrstr Cap had a return on equity of 9.64% and a net margin of 54.92%. As a group, research analysts expect that Hannon Armstrong Sustnbl Infrstr Cap Inc will post 1.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 9th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 2nd will be given a dividend of $0.34 per share. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.44%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 1st. Hannon Armstrong Sustnbl Infrstr Cap’s payout ratio is presently 115.25%.

In other news, EVP Daniel K. Mcmahon sold 10,000 shares of Hannon Armstrong Sustnbl Infrstr Cap stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.35, for a total transaction of $383,500.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 178,913 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,861,313.55. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 3.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hannon Armstrong Sustnbl Infrstr Cap Profile

Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital, Inc provides capital and services to the energy efficiency, renewable energy, and other sustainable infrastructure markets in the United States. The company's projects include energy efficiency projects that reduce a building's or facility's energy usage or cost through the use of solar generation, including heating, ventilation, and air conditioning systems, as well as lighting, energy controls, roofs, windows, building shells, and/or combined heat and power systems.

Featured Article: Dividend Reinvestment Plan (DRIP)

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HASI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Hannon Armstrong Sustnbl Infrstr Cap Inc (NYSE:HASI).

Receive News & Ratings for Hannon Armstrong Sustnbl Infrstr Cap Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hannon Armstrong Sustnbl Infrstr Cap and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.