Engineers Gate Manager LP Cuts Position in Univest Financial Corp (NASDAQ:UVSP)

Engineers Gate Manager LP decreased its position in Univest Financial Corp (NASDAQ:UVSP) by 4.2% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 18,042 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 800 shares during the quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP owned 0.06% of Univest Financial worth $291,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in UVSP. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Univest Financial by 0.5% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,674,913 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $43,655,000 after purchasing an additional 12,887 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its position in Univest Financial by 45.3% in the first quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 6,224 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $102,000 after purchasing an additional 1,940 shares during the period. Aperio Group LLC raised its position in Univest Financial by 92.6% in the first quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 26,148 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $427,000 after purchasing an additional 12,571 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers raised its position in Univest Financial by 7.2% in the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 51,944 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $848,000 after purchasing an additional 3,500 shares during the period. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its position in Univest Financial by 123.0% in the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 24,283 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $392,000 after purchasing an additional 13,394 shares during the period. 70.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ:UVSP opened at $14.31 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $16.08 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $15.96. The company has a market cap of $418.24 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.63 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. Univest Financial Corp has a 52 week low of $13.20 and a 52 week high of $27.54.

Univest Financial (NASDAQ:UVSP) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 23rd. The financial services provider reported $0.07 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.25 by ($0.18). The business had revenue of $61.52 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $59.02 million. Univest Financial had a return on equity of 5.56% and a net margin of 12.95%. On average, analysts expect that Univest Financial Corp will post 0.8 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 8th will be paid a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 4th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.59%. Univest Financial’s payout ratio is currently 35.40%.

A number of analysts have issued reports on UVSP shares. Zacks Investment Research raised Univest Financial from a “strong sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, June 25th. Stephens assumed coverage on shares of Univest Financial in a research note on Monday, June 1st. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $22.00 price target for the company. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Univest Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, August 3rd. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded shares of Univest Financial from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, September 19th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $19.33.

Univest Corporation of Pennsylvania offers banking products and services. The bank offers demand deposits and interest and non-interest bearing time and savings deposits. It's deposits include jumbo deposits and retail time deposits. It provides commercial and industrial loans, consumer loans, commercial real estate loans, and other loans and leases.

