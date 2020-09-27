Engineers Gate Manager LP Takes Position in Life Storage Inc (NYSE:LSI)

Engineers Gate Manager LP bought a new stake in Life Storage Inc (NYSE:LSI) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 3,067 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $291,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Profund Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Life Storage by 6.8% in the 2nd quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 2,715 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $258,000 after purchasing an additional 174 shares during the period. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd lifted its stake in shares of Life Storage by 5.8% in the 2nd quarter. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd now owns 3,278 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $311,000 after purchasing an additional 179 shares during the period. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV lifted its stake in shares of Life Storage by 6.4% in the 2nd quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV now owns 3,778 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $359,000 after purchasing an additional 228 shares during the period. Pratt Collard Advisory Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Life Storage by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter. Pratt Collard Advisory Partners LLC now owns 15,353 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,458,000 after purchasing an additional 241 shares during the period. Finally, Cigna Investments Inc. New lifted its stake in shares of Life Storage by 6.7% in the 2nd quarter. Cigna Investments Inc. New now owns 3,959 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $376,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 91.10% of the company’s stock.

Get Life Storage alerts:

LSI stock opened at $105.36 on Friday. Life Storage Inc has a 1-year low of $67.31 and a 1-year high of $119.61. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $105.27 and a 200-day moving average price of $96.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 0.25 and a quick ratio of 0.25. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.23, a P/E/G ratio of 5.39 and a beta of 0.40.

Life Storage (NYSE:LSI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.78 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.41 by ($0.63). Life Storage had a return on equity of 12.00% and a net margin of 43.67%. The business had revenue of $147.03 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $146.36 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.42 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Life Storage Inc will post 5.71 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the company. Evercore ISI upgraded Life Storage from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $114.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, August 10th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on Life Storage from $97.00 to $96.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, June 22nd. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on Life Storage from $96.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 4th. KeyCorp lifted their price objective on Life Storage from $106.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Life Storage from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 12th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Life Storage presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $109.82.

Life Storage Profile

Life Storage, Inc is a self-administered and self-managed equity REIT that is in the business of acquiring and managing self storage facilities. Located in Buffalo, New York, the Company operates more than 750 storage facilities in 28 states and Ontario, Canada. The Company serves both residential and commercial storage customers with storage units rented by month.

Featured Article: The mechanics of the bid-ask spread in trading



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LSI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Life Storage Inc (NYSE:LSI).

Receive News & Ratings for Life Storage Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Life Storage and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.