Engineers Gate Manager LP Sells 234,046 Shares of Ally Financial Inc (NYSE:ALLY)

Engineers Gate Manager LP cut its stake in Ally Financial Inc (NYSE:ALLY) by 94.1% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 14,716 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 234,046 shares during the period. Engineers Gate Manager LP’s holdings in Ally Financial were worth $292,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Ally Financial by 211.9% in the second quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,684 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 1,144 shares during the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new stake in Ally Financial in the second quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Verus Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in Ally Financial in the first quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. bought a new stake in Ally Financial in the second quarter valued at approximately $50,000. Finally, Private Capital Group LLC boosted its holdings in Ally Financial by 15.9% in the second quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 6,065 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $120,000 after acquiring an additional 832 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.35% of the company’s stock.

ALLY has been the topic of several analyst reports. Janney Montgomery Scott reiterated a “fair value” rating and issued a $29.00 target price on shares of Ally Financial in a report on Thursday, June 25th. ValuEngine raised Ally Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Ally Financial from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $23.50 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 15th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Ally Financial from $26.00 to $31.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 25th. Finally, Stephens boosted their price target on Ally Financial from $19.00 to $28.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 11th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Ally Financial currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $25.97.

Shares of Ally Financial stock opened at $24.50 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $23.36 and a 200 day simple moving average of $19.22. Ally Financial Inc has a 12-month low of $10.22 and a 12-month high of $33.91. The company has a market capitalization of $9.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.00 and a beta of 1.66. The company has a current ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.11.

Ally Financial (NYSE:ALLY) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 17th. The financial services provider reported $0.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.30. Ally Financial had a return on equity of 5.85% and a net margin of 10.87%. The business had revenue of $1.61 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.47 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.97 earnings per share. Ally Financial’s revenue was up 3.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that Ally Financial Inc will post 0.91 EPS for the current year.

Ally Financial Inc provides various financial products and services to consumers, businesses, automotive dealers, and corporate customers primarily in the United States and Canada. It operates through Automotive Finance Operations, Insurance Operations, Mortgage Finance Operations, and Corporate Finance Operations segments.

