Engineers Gate Manager LP Has $294,000 Stock Position in T-Mobile Us Inc (NASDAQ:TMUS)

Engineers Gate Manager LP reduced its stake in shares of T-Mobile Us Inc (NASDAQ:TMUS) by 61.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 2,824 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock after selling 4,589 shares during the period. Engineers Gate Manager LP’s holdings in T-Mobile Us were worth $294,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in TMUS. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC raised its holdings in T-Mobile Us by 198.1% during the 2nd quarter. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC now owns 307 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 204 shares during the period. James Investment Research Inc. bought a new position in shares of T-Mobile Us during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $34,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of T-Mobile Us by 63.1% in the second quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 362 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 140 shares in the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust grew its stake in shares of T-Mobile Us by 53.2% in the second quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 452 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $47,000 after buying an additional 157 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Global Retirement Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of T-Mobile Us by 34.4% in the second quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 504 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $52,000 after buying an additional 129 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 49.64% of the company’s stock.

In other T-Mobile Us news, EVP David A. Miller sold 20,000 shares of T-Mobile Us stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $114.51, for a total value of $2,290,200.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 181,142 shares in the company, valued at $20,742,570.42. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Peter A. Ewens sold 200,000 shares of T-Mobile Us stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.49, for a total value of $21,298,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 70,077 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,462,499.73. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.47% of the company’s stock.

TMUS stock opened at $112.02 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $138.66 billion, a PE ratio of 36.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.52 and a beta of 0.31. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $114.06 and a 200 day simple moving average of $100.37. T-Mobile Us Inc has a 52 week low of $63.50 and a 52 week high of $119.20. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14.

T-Mobile Us (NASDAQ:TMUS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.11 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $17.67 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.72 billion. T-Mobile Us had a net margin of 5.19% and a return on equity of 9.60%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 61.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.09 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that T-Mobile Us Inc will post 2.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

TMUS has been the subject of several analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada set a $110.00 target price on shares of T-Mobile Us and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, August 7th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on T-Mobile Us from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, June 11th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on T-Mobile Us from $115.00 to $124.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $140.00 price target on T-Mobile Us and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, September 21st. Finally, UBS Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $120.00 price target on shares of T-Mobile Us in a report on Tuesday, June 23rd. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $118.09.

T-Mobile US, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides mobile communications services in the United States, Puerto Rico, and the United States Virgin Islands. The company offers voice, messaging, and data services to 79.7 million customers in the postpaid, prepaid, and wholesale markets. It also provides wireless devices, including smartphones, tablets, and other mobile communication devices, as well as accessories that are manufactured by various suppliers.

