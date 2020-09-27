Engineers Gate Manager LP Trims Stock Position in Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX)

Engineers Gate Manager LP lessened its position in shares of Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX) by 51.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 4,164 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 4,450 shares during the quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP’s holdings in Phillips 66 were worth $299,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PSX. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of Phillips 66 by 7.7% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 24,392,064 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,308,634,000 after buying an additional 1,749,706 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can raised its position in shares of Phillips 66 by 145.7% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 1,892,401 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $111,614,000 after buying an additional 1,122,225 shares during the period. APG Asset Management N.V. raised its position in shares of Phillips 66 by 60.6% during the 1st quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 2,612,596 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $221,437,000 after buying an additional 985,864 shares during the period. Eaton Vance Management raised its position in shares of Phillips 66 by 35.6% during the 1st quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 3,035,849 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $164,360,000 after buying an additional 797,159 shares during the period. Finally, Two Sigma Advisers LP raised its position in shares of Phillips 66 by 165.2% during the 1st quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 760,101 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $40,779,000 after buying an additional 473,484 shares during the period. 65.91% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, Director John E. Lowe acquired 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 19th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $61.45 per share, with a total value of $92,175.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.63% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

PSX has been the subject of several research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on shares of Phillips 66 from $79.00 to $75.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, September 11th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Phillips 66 from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $73.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday, July 20th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Phillips 66 from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, June 1st. Mizuho dropped their target price on shares of Phillips 66 from $95.00 to $92.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 22nd. Finally, Raymond James dropped their target price on shares of Phillips 66 from $75.00 to $69.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, September 18th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Phillips 66 currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $79.65.

Phillips 66 stock opened at $52.88 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $23.09 billion, a P/E ratio of -19.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 12.98 and a beta of 1.51. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $60.13 and a 200-day simple moving average of $64.57. Phillips 66 has a 12-month low of $40.04 and a 12-month high of $119.92. The company has a current ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54.

Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 31st. The oil and gas company reported ($0.74) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.19) by ($0.55). The firm had revenue of $11.18 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.92 billion. Phillips 66 had a positive return on equity of 8.76% and a negative net margin of 1.32%. During the same period last year, the firm posted $3.02 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Phillips 66 will post 0.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 18th were given a dividend of $0.90 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 17th. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.81%. Phillips 66’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 44.72%.

Phillips 66 Company Profile

Phillips 66 operates as an energy manufacturing and logistics company. It operates through four segments: Midstream, Chemicals, Refining, and Marketing and Specialties (M&S). The Midstream segment transports crude oil and other feedstocks; delivers refined products to market; provides terminaling and storage services for crude oil and petroleum products; transports, stores, fractionates, exports, and markets natural gas liquids; provides other fee-based processing services; and gathers, processes, transports, and markets natural gas.

