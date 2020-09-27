14,258 Shares in CBTX Inc (NASDAQ:CBTX) Purchased by Engineers Gate Manager LP

Engineers Gate Manager LP acquired a new position in shares of CBTX Inc (NASDAQ:CBTX) during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund acquired 14,258 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $299,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its stake in CBTX by 162.1% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 5,638 shares of the company’s stock worth $100,000 after acquiring an additional 3,487 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its stake in CBTX by 128.6% during the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 247,649 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,402,000 after acquiring an additional 139,331 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its stake in CBTX by 4.3% during the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 32,334 shares of the company’s stock worth $572,000 after acquiring an additional 1,336 shares during the last quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp bought a new stake in CBTX during the second quarter worth approximately $321,000. Finally, State Street Corp increased its stake in CBTX by 2.9% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 408,440 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,298,000 after acquiring an additional 11,367 shares during the last quarter. 30.55% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, Director Joe Sr Penland, Sr. acquired 7,222 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 5th. The shares were bought at an average price of $16.17 per share, with a total value of $116,779.74. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 479,144 shares in the company, valued at $7,747,758.48. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 30.07% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several brokerages have weighed in on CBTX. Zacks Investment Research cut CBTX from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Friday, September 11th. ValuEngine raised CBTX from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 2nd. BidaskClub cut CBTX from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised CBTX from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $22.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, September 22nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $28.50.

CBTX opened at $16.06 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $400.71 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.39 and a beta of 1.06. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $16.28 and its 200-day moving average price is $17.75. CBTX Inc has a one year low of $12.50 and a one year high of $31.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.04.

CBTX (NASDAQ:CBTX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 29th. The company reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.21 by ($0.12). CBTX had a return on equity of 6.63% and a net margin of 21.67%. The firm had revenue of $35.07 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $36.50 million. As a group, analysts predict that CBTX Inc will post 0.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, October 1st will be paid a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 30th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.49%. CBTX’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 19.80%.

CBTX Profile

CBTX, Inc operates as the bank holding company for CommunityBank of Texas, National Association that provides commercial banking solutions to small and mid-sized businesses, and professionals in the United States. The company offers various deposit products, including demand, savings, money market, and time accounts; and loans, such as commercial and industrial loans, commercial real estate loans, construction and development loans, 1-4 family residential mortgage loans, multi-family residential loans, consumer loans, and agricultural loans.

