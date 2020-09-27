Great West Life Assurance Co. Can Sells 1,540 Shares of Timken Co (NYSE:TKR)

Great West Life Assurance Co. Can trimmed its holdings in shares of Timken Co (NYSE:TKR) by 4.4% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 33,683 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 1,540 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can’s holdings in Timken were worth $1,531,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Invesco Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Timken by 5.8% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,924,704 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $62,245,000 after buying an additional 105,914 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Timken by 2.8% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,719,218 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $55,600,000 after buying an additional 46,839 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Timken by 231.1% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,208,038 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $54,953,000 after buying an additional 843,154 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Timken by 3.2% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 845,131 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $27,331,000 after buying an additional 26,137 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Copper Rock Capital Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Timken by 178.4% during the 2nd quarter. Copper Rock Capital Partners LLC now owns 838,509 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $564,398,000 after buying an additional 537,346 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.95% of the company’s stock.

Get Timken alerts:

In other news, EVP Ronald J. Myers sold 4,074 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.12, for a total transaction of $224,558.88. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 24,002 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,322,990.24. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Ward J. Timken, Jr. sold 78,830 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.69, for a total value of $4,390,042.70. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 389,997 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $21,718,932.93. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 119,141 shares of company stock valued at $6,561,102 over the last three months. 11.62% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on TKR shares. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Timken from $42.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 4th. KeyCorp increased their target price on Timken from $60.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 20th. TheStreet upgraded Timken from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 17th. ValuEngine cut Timken from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 15th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Timken from a “sell” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $56.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $62.20.

NYSE TKR opened at $53.58 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.76, a PEG ratio of 5.83 and a beta of 1.87. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $54.78 and a 200 day simple moving average of $43.63. Timken Co has a 12 month low of $22.25 and a 12 month high of $58.78. The company has a current ratio of 3.02, a quick ratio of 1.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88.

Timken (NYSE:TKR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 3rd. The industrial products company reported $1.02 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.33 by $0.69. The business had revenue of $803.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $706.32 million. Timken had a return on equity of 16.41% and a net margin of 9.06%. Timken’s quarterly revenue was down 19.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.27 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Timken Co will post 3.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, August 21st were given a $0.28 dividend. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.09%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 20th. Timken’s payout ratio is currently 24.35%.

About Timken

The Timken Company engineers, manufactures, and markets engineered bearings and power transmission products worldwide. It operates in two segments, Mobile Industries and Process Industries. The Mobile Industries segment offers a portfolio of bearings, seals, and lubrication devices and systems, as well as power transmission components, engineered chains, augers, belts, couplings, clutches, brakes, and related products and maintenance services to original equipment manufacturers (OEMs) and end users of off-highway equipment for the agricultural, construction, mining, outdoor power equipment, and power sports markets; and on-highway vehicles, including passenger cars, light trucks, and medium- and heavy-duty trucks, as well as rail cars and locomotives.

Further Reading: What is a Tariff?

Receive News & Ratings for Timken Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Timken and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.