Great West Life Assurance Co. Can Sells 983 Shares of Selective Insurance Group (NASDAQ:SIGI)

Great West Life Assurance Co. Can trimmed its stake in Selective Insurance Group (NASDAQ:SIGI) by 3.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 29,831 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 983 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can’s holdings in Selective Insurance Group were worth $1,572,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Selective Insurance Group by 147.2% in the 2nd quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 37,108 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,957,000 after purchasing an additional 22,098 shares during the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Selective Insurance Group during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $125,000. Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new stake in shares of Selective Insurance Group during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $178,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Selective Insurance Group during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,598,000. Finally, Cim Investment Mangement Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Selective Insurance Group during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $235,000. 79.32% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on SIGI shares. BidaskClub lowered Selective Insurance Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 16th. TheStreet raised Selective Insurance Group from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 25th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Selective Insurance Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $64.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, September 2nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $57.80.

Shares of NASDAQ SIGI opened at $49.20 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 0.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $56.11 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $52.51. The firm has a market cap of $2.94 billion, a PE ratio of 15.82 and a beta of 0.76. Selective Insurance Group has a twelve month low of $37.05 and a twelve month high of $76.83.

Selective Insurance Group (NASDAQ:SIGI) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 29th. The insurance provider reported $0.40 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $682.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $707.28 million. Selective Insurance Group had a return on equity of 9.90% and a net margin of 6.73%. Selective Insurance Group’s revenue was down 3.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.16 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Selective Insurance Group will post 3.49 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 14th were issued a $0.23 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 13th. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.87%. Selective Insurance Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 20.91%.

About Selective Insurance Group

Selective Insurance Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance products and services in the United States. It operates through four segments: Standard Commercial Lines, Standard Personal Lines, Excess and Surplus Lines, and Investments. The company's products and services include property insurance, which covers the financial consequences of accidental loss of an insured's real and/or personal property; and casualty insurance that covers the financial consequences of employee injuries in the course of employment, and bodily injury and/or property damage to a third party as a result of an insured's negligent acts, omissions, or legal liabilities.

