Captrust Financial Advisors Buys New Shares in Kontoor Brands (NYSE:KTB)

Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new stake in Kontoor Brands (NYSE:KTB) in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 2,109 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $37,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in KTB. State Street Corp grew its holdings in Kontoor Brands by 12.3% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 9,856,017 shares of the company’s stock valued at $188,940,000 after purchasing an additional 1,078,732 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in Kontoor Brands by 299.3% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,345,256 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,787,000 after purchasing an additional 1,008,371 shares during the period. Jennison Associates LLC grew its holdings in Kontoor Brands by 242.0% in the second quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 711,113 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,665,000 after purchasing an additional 503,169 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in Kontoor Brands by 2,356.1% in the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 429,940 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,242,000 after purchasing an additional 412,435 shares during the period. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its holdings in Kontoor Brands by 203.4% in the second quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 380,177 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,768,000 after purchasing an additional 254,854 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.71% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on KTB shares. UBS Group started coverage on shares of Kontoor Brands in a research note on Wednesday, July 22nd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $20.00 price objective for the company. BNP Paribas started coverage on shares of Kontoor Brands in a research note on Tuesday, June 16th. They set an “underperform” rating for the company. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Kontoor Brands from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 2nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Kontoor Brands from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 12th. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on shares of Kontoor Brands from $20.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 11th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $27.50.

Shares of KTB stock opened at $23.03 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.32 billion, a PE ratio of 191.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.52 and a beta of 1.36. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $22.84 and a 200-day simple moving average of $20.10. The company has a current ratio of 2.78, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.19. Kontoor Brands has a twelve month low of $12.90 and a twelve month high of $43.24.

Kontoor Brands (NYSE:KTB) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The company reported ($0.22) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.41) by $0.19. The firm had revenue of $349.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $292.27 million. Kontoor Brands had a net margin of 0.34% and a return on equity of 734.11%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 42.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.96 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Kontoor Brands will post 1.43 EPS for the current year.

Kontoor Brands Company Profile

Kontoor Brands, Inc designs, manufactures, sources, markets, and distributes apparel under the Wrangler and Lee brands in the United States and internationally. The company sells its products primarily through mass and mid-tier retailers, specialty stores, department stores, and retailer-owned and third-party e-commerce sites, as well as through direct-to-consumer channels, including full-price stores, outlet stores, and its Websites.

