Private Advisor Group LLC Takes Position in Workhorse Group Inc (NASDAQ:WKHS)

Posted by on Sep 27th, 2020

Share on StockTwits

Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new position in Workhorse Group Inc (NASDAQ:WKHS) during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund acquired 5,868 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $102,000.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Citigroup Inc. grew its stake in Workhorse Group by 298.7% in the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 19,288 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 14,450 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE bought a new position in Workhorse Group in the second quarter worth approximately $35,000. Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new position in Workhorse Group in the second quarter worth approximately $40,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Workhorse Group by 78.2% in the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 23,475 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 10,300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC lifted its holdings in Workhorse Group by 440.0% during the second quarter. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC now owns 2,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after buying an additional 2,200 shares during the period. 21.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of WKHS opened at $24.81 on Friday. Workhorse Group Inc has a 12 month low of $1.32 and a 12 month high of $30.99. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $19.93 and a 200-day moving average price of $9.79. The firm has a market cap of $2.61 billion, a PE ratio of -13.41 and a beta of 2.82.

Workhorse Group (NASDAQ:WKHS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 10th. The company reported ($1.76) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.12) by ($1.64). The firm had revenue of $0.09 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $0.30 million. Research analysts forecast that Workhorse Group Inc will post -0.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Duane Hughes sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.78, for a total value of $1,289,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 338,600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,729,108. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, VP Anthony Daly Furey sold 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.34, for a total value of $490,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 348,324 shares in the company, valued at $5,691,614.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 848,667 shares of company stock worth $15,945,197. 5.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the company. Oppenheimer assumed coverage on Workhorse Group in a report on Wednesday, September 2nd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $23.00 target price for the company. ValuEngine lowered Workhorse Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, June 20th. Colliers Secur. lowered Workhorse Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $11.00 target price for the company. in a report on Thursday, July 9th. BTIG Research upped their target price on Workhorse Group from $10.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Workhorse Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 7th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $17.00.

About Workhorse Group

Workhorse Group Inc designs, manufactures, builds, sells, and leases battery-electric vehicles and aircraft in the United States. It operates through two divisions, Automotive and Aviation. The company also develops cloud-based and real-time telematics performance monitoring systems that enable fleet operators to optimize energy and route efficiency.

Further Reading: Accumulation/Distribution

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WKHS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Workhorse Group Inc (NASDAQ:WKHS).

Institutional Ownership by Quarter for Workhorse Group (NASDAQ:WKHS)

Receive News & Ratings for Workhorse Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Workhorse Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.



Latest News

Engineers Gate Manager LP Cuts Position in Univest Financial Corp
Engineers Gate Manager LP Cuts Position in Univest Financial Corp
Engineers Gate Manager LP Takes Position in Life Storage Inc
Engineers Gate Manager LP Takes Position in Life Storage Inc
Engineers Gate Manager LP Sells 234,046 Shares of Ally Financial Inc
Engineers Gate Manager LP Sells 234,046 Shares of Ally Financial Inc
3,139 Shares in Prologis Inc Purchased by Engineers Gate Manager LP
3,139 Shares in Prologis Inc Purchased by Engineers Gate Manager LP
Engineers Gate Manager LP Has $294,000 Stock Position in T-Mobile Us Inc
Engineers Gate Manager LP Has $294,000 Stock Position in T-Mobile Us Inc
Engineers Gate Manager LP Trims Stock Position in Phillips 66
Engineers Gate Manager LP Trims Stock Position in Phillips 66


© 2006-2020 Ticker Report