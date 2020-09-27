Private Advisor Group LLC Takes Position in Workhorse Group Inc (NASDAQ:WKHS)

Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new position in Workhorse Group Inc (NASDAQ:WKHS) during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund acquired 5,868 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $102,000.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Citigroup Inc. grew its stake in Workhorse Group by 298.7% in the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 19,288 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 14,450 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE bought a new position in Workhorse Group in the second quarter worth approximately $35,000. Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new position in Workhorse Group in the second quarter worth approximately $40,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Workhorse Group by 78.2% in the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 23,475 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 10,300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC lifted its holdings in Workhorse Group by 440.0% during the second quarter. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC now owns 2,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after buying an additional 2,200 shares during the period. 21.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of WKHS opened at $24.81 on Friday. Workhorse Group Inc has a 12 month low of $1.32 and a 12 month high of $30.99. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $19.93 and a 200-day moving average price of $9.79. The firm has a market cap of $2.61 billion, a PE ratio of -13.41 and a beta of 2.82.

Workhorse Group (NASDAQ:WKHS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 10th. The company reported ($1.76) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.12) by ($1.64). The firm had revenue of $0.09 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $0.30 million. Research analysts forecast that Workhorse Group Inc will post -0.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Duane Hughes sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.78, for a total value of $1,289,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 338,600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,729,108. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, VP Anthony Daly Furey sold 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.34, for a total value of $490,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 348,324 shares in the company, valued at $5,691,614.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 848,667 shares of company stock worth $15,945,197. 5.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the company. Oppenheimer assumed coverage on Workhorse Group in a report on Wednesday, September 2nd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $23.00 target price for the company. ValuEngine lowered Workhorse Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, June 20th. Colliers Secur. lowered Workhorse Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $11.00 target price for the company. in a report on Thursday, July 9th. BTIG Research upped their target price on Workhorse Group from $10.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Workhorse Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 7th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $17.00.

Workhorse Group Inc designs, manufactures, builds, sells, and leases battery-electric vehicles and aircraft in the United States. It operates through two divisions, Automotive and Aviation. The company also develops cloud-based and real-time telematics performance monitoring systems that enable fleet operators to optimize energy and route efficiency.

