Captrust Financial Advisors Takes Position in Premier Inc (NASDAQ:PINC)

Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new stake in Premier Inc (NASDAQ:PINC) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 902 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $31,000.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Islay Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Premier in the second quarter valued at about $81,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its position in shares of Premier by 99.6% in the first quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,723 shares of the company’s stock valued at $89,000 after acquiring an additional 1,359 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE lifted its position in shares of Premier by 44.9% in the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,829 shares of the company’s stock valued at $97,000 after acquiring an additional 877 shares in the last quarter. Twin Tree Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Premier in the first quarter valued at about $97,000. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Premier in the first quarter valued at about $170,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 53.92% of the company’s stock.

Get Premier alerts:

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on PINC. Raymond James reduced their target price on Premier from $40.00 to $37.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 26th. SVB Leerink reduced their target price on Premier from $42.00 to $39.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 26th. TheStreet cut Premier from a “b” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 25th. Guggenheim raised Premier from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $37.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, August 31st. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on Premier from $37.00 to $35.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 12th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $37.33.

In other news, Director William E. Mayer sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.80, for a total transaction of $127,200.00. Corporate insiders own 17.67% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ PINC opened at $31.93 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $33.00 and its two-hundred day moving average is $32.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 1.25 and a quick ratio of 1.10. Premier Inc has a 1-year low of $27.11 and a 1-year high of $39.70. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.89 billion, a P/E ratio of -5.19, a PEG ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 0.20.

Premier (NASDAQ:PINC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 25th. The company reported $0.58 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.61 by ($0.03). Premier had a negative return on equity of 475.26% and a negative net margin of 4.13%. The company had revenue of $342.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $314.60 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.68 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 8.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Premier Inc will post 2.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a — dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 1st were paid a dividend of $0.19 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 31st.

Premier Company Profile

Premier, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a healthcare improvement company in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Supply Chain Services and Performance Services. The Supply Chain Services segment offers its members with access to a range of products and services, including medical and surgical products, pharmaceuticals, laboratory supplies, capital equipment, information technology, facilities and construction, and food and nutritional products, as well as purchased services, such as clinical engineering and document shredding services and software-as-a-service informatics products.

Featured Article: Example of operating income, EBIT and EBITDA

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PINC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Premier Inc (NASDAQ:PINC).

Receive News & Ratings for Premier Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Premier and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.