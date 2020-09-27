Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC Has $657,000 Holdings in BHP Group PLC (NYSE:BBL)

Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC increased its stake in BHP Group PLC (NYSE:BBL) by 352.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 15,955 shares of the mining company’s stock after buying an additional 12,426 shares during the quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC’s holdings in BHP Group were worth $657,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. York Capital Management Global Advisors LLC bought a new position in BHP Group during the 1st quarter worth $68,452,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. acquired a new stake in BHP Group in the second quarter valued at about $32,917,000. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its stake in BHP Group by 41.4% in the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 2,180,160 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $66,146,000 after buying an additional 638,026 shares in the last quarter. Whitebox Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in BHP Group in the first quarter valued at about $16,644,000. Finally, Verition Fund Management LLC boosted its stake in BHP Group by 4,062.9% in the second quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC now owns 499,258 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $20,544,000 after buying an additional 487,265 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 4.34% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:BBL opened at $43.34 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $45.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.11, a PEG ratio of 2.57 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a current ratio of 1.45. The business’s fifty day moving average is $45.58 and its 200 day moving average is $38.94. BHP Group PLC has a 52-week low of $23.64 and a 52-week high of $48.67.

BBL has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised BHP Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $51.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, September 14th. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of BHP Group in a report on Thursday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of BHP Group in a report on Wednesday, August 19th. ValuEngine downgraded BHP Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, August 3rd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upgraded BHP Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $31.50.

BHP Group Company Profile

BHP Group discovers, acquires, develops, and markets natural resources worldwide. The company engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil and gas properties; and mining of copper, silver, lead, zinc, molybdenum, uranium, gold, and iron ores, as well as metallurgical and energy coal.

