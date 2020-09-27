Private Advisor Group LLC Acquires New Holdings in TTEC Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:TTEC)

Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new stake in TTEC Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:TTEC) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 2,206 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $103,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in TTEC by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 143,099 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $5,185,000 after acquiring an additional 561 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in shares of TTEC in the first quarter worth $121,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund increased its position in shares of TTEC by 138.4% in the first quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 50,445 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,852,000 after purchasing an additional 29,289 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers increased its position in shares of TTEC by 5.8% in the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 53,095 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,950,000 after purchasing an additional 2,924 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in shares of TTEC by 4.5% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 368,714 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $13,539,000 after purchasing an additional 15,719 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 34.69% of the company’s stock.

In other news, EVP Martin F. Deghetto sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.53, for a total transaction of $1,150,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 54,369 shares in the company, valued at $3,127,848.57. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Martin F. Deghetto sold 4,665 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.00, for a total value of $270,570.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 39,704 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,302,832. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 41,665 shares of company stock valued at $2,436,170 over the last 90 days. 61.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of TTEC stock opened at $52.25 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $56.59 and its 200-day moving average price is $44.56. TTEC Holdings Inc has a 12 month low of $26.28 and a 12 month high of $60.60. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.65, a PEG ratio of 2.84 and a beta of 0.64. The company has a current ratio of 2.78, a quick ratio of 2.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.56.

TTEC (NASDAQ:TTEC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 5th. The business services provider reported $0.75 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.39. TTEC had a return on equity of 26.60% and a net margin of 5.70%. The firm had revenue of $453.08 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $398.40 million. On average, sell-side analysts predict that TTEC Holdings Inc will post 2.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. Sidoti cut TTEC from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, August 10th. BidaskClub upgraded TTEC from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 22nd. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on TTEC from $47.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 11th. Northland Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of TTEC in a research note on Friday, August 7th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised TTEC from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $52.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 7th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. TTEC currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $56.80.

TTEC Holdings, Inc designs and provides customer experience solutions in the United States, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, Canada, the United Kingdom, and internationally. It operates in four segments: Customer Management Services (CMS), Customer Growth Services (CGS), Customer Technology Services (CTS), and Customer Strategy Services (CSS).

