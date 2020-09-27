Captrust Financial Advisors Invests $37,000 in CF Industries Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CF)

Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new position in shares of CF Industries Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CF) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 1,281 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $37,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CF. Aigen Investment Management LP bought a new stake in shares of CF Industries during the 1st quarter worth $77,000. Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC lifted its position in shares of CF Industries by 34.9% during the 1st quarter. Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC now owns 11,394 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $310,000 after buying an additional 2,948 shares during the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of CF Industries by 2.6% during the 1st quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 29,609 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $805,000 after buying an additional 742 shares during the last quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd lifted its position in shares of CF Industries by 469.2% during the 1st quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 53,714 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,461,000 after buying an additional 44,277 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ensign Peak Advisors Inc lifted its position in shares of CF Industries by 39.8% during the 1st quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 411,364 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $11,190,000 after buying an additional 117,093 shares during the last quarter. 92.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get CF Industries alerts:

Several analysts recently weighed in on CF shares. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on CF Industries from $34.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 10th. Bank of America upgraded CF Industries from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 13th. Scotiabank reiterated a “sector perform” rating on shares of CF Industries in a research report on Monday, July 27th. Citigroup upgraded CF Industries from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the company from $29.00 to $38.00 in a research report on Friday, August 7th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded CF Industries from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $40.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $41.13.

Shares of CF opened at $30.42 on Friday. CF Industries Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $19.73 and a 1 year high of $51.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 1.85 and a quick ratio of 1.40. The company has a market capitalization of $6.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.41 and a beta of 1.16. The business has a 50-day moving average of $33.39 and a 200-day moving average of $29.86.

CF Industries (NYSE:CF) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 5th. The basic materials company reported $0.89 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.35. CF Industries had a return on equity of 6.76% and a net margin of 8.87%. The business had revenue of $1.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.14 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that CF Industries Holdings, Inc. will post 1.53 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 31st. Investors of record on Monday, August 17th were paid a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 14th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.94%. CF Industries’s dividend payout ratio is currently 62.18%.

CF Industries Company Profile

CF Industries Holdings, Inc manufactures and distributes nitrogen fertilizers and other nitrogen products worldwide. Its principal nitrogen fertilizer products include ammonia, granular urea, urea ammonium nitrate solution, and ammonium nitrate. The company also offers diesel exhaust fluid, urea liquor, nitric acid, and aqua ammonia products, as well as compound fertilizer products with nitrogen, phosphorus, and potassium.

See Also: What is the S&P/ASX 200 Index?

Receive News & Ratings for CF Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CF Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.