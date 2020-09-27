Ryder System, Inc. (NYSE:R) Shares Acquired by Stifel Financial Corp

Stifel Financial Corp increased its stake in shares of Ryder System, Inc. (NYSE:R) by 28.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 18,632 shares of the transportation company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,125 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp’s holdings in Ryder System were worth $699,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV purchased a new position in Ryder System during the second quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Verus Capital Partners LLC raised its position in Ryder System by 257.7% during the first quarter. Verus Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,252 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 902 shares in the last quarter. Twin Tree Management LP purchased a new position in Ryder System during the first quarter valued at approximately $50,000. Wealth Quarterback LLC raised its position in Ryder System by 53.4% during the first quarter. Wealth Quarterback LLC now owns 3,052 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $81,000 after acquiring an additional 1,062 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its position in Ryder System by 35.1% during the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 2,161 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $81,000 after acquiring an additional 561 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.02% of the company’s stock.

Get Ryder System alerts:

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on Ryder System in a research report on Wednesday. They issued an “underweight” rating and a $40.00 price objective for the company. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on Ryder System from $37.00 to $47.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, July 6th. ValuEngine upgraded Ryder System from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 28th. TheStreet upgraded Ryder System from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 29th. Finally, SunTrust Banks boosted their price objective on Ryder System from $40.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 17th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $47.63.

Shares of R opened at $40.97 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.10, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a current ratio of 0.77. Ryder System, Inc. has a one year low of $22.62 and a one year high of $57.38. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.51 and a beta of 2.03. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $40.71 and a 200 day moving average price of $35.61.

Ryder System (NYSE:R) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 29th. The transportation company reported ($0.95) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.44) by $0.49. The company had revenue of $1.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.97 billion. Ryder System had a positive return on equity of 0.29% and a negative net margin of 3.84%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 15.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.40 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Ryder System, Inc. will post -2.84 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 18th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 24th were paid a dividend of $0.56 per share. This represents a $2.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.47%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 21st. Ryder System’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 45.16%.

Ryder System Company Profile

Ryder System, Inc provides transportation and supply chain management solutions worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Fleet Management Solutions (FMS), Dedicated Transportation Solutions (DTS), and Supply Chain Solutions (SCS). The FMS segment offers full service leasing and leasing with flexible maintenance options, as well as maintenance services, supplies, and related equipment for operation of the vehicles; commercial vehicle rental services; and contract or transactional maintenance services of trucks, tractors, and trailers, as well as fleet support services.

Featured Article: What is the QQQ ETF?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding R? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Ryder System, Inc. (NYSE:R).

Receive News & Ratings for Ryder System Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ryder System and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.