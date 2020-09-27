Captrust Financial Advisors Reduces Position in SPDR Dow Jones International Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:RWX)

Captrust Financial Advisors cut its stake in shares of SPDR Dow Jones International Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:RWX) by 91.5% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,274 shares of the company’s stock after selling 13,659 shares during the quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors’ holdings in SPDR Dow Jones International Real Estate ETF were worth $37,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of SPDR Dow Jones International Real Estate ETF by 14.7% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,778,861 shares of the company’s stock valued at $101,160,000 after buying an additional 484,692 shares during the last quarter. MD Financial Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of SPDR Dow Jones International Real Estate ETF by 10.1% during the second quarter. MD Financial Management Inc. now owns 2,549,793 shares of the company’s stock valued at $73,485,000 after buying an additional 234,069 shares during the last quarter. M&T Bank Corp purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR Dow Jones International Real Estate ETF during the first quarter valued at $37,374,000. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of SPDR Dow Jones International Real Estate ETF by 16.1% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,000,448 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,782,000 after buying an additional 138,380 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of SPDR Dow Jones International Real Estate ETF by 97.1% during the first quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 479,739 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,843,000 after buying an additional 236,279 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of RWX opened at $29.33 on Friday. SPDR Dow Jones International Real Estate ETF has a 1-year low of $21.93 and a 1-year high of $41.33. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $30.29 and its 200-day moving average price is $28.92.

SPDR Dow Jones International Real Estate ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR DJ Wilshire International Real Estate ETF, seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the total return performance of the Dow Jones Global ex-U.S. Select Real Estate Securities Index (the Index), an equity index based upon the global (ex-US) real estate market.

