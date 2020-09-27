Jane Street Group LLC Purchases Shares of 45,107 EZCORP Inc (NASDAQ:EZPW)

Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in EZCORP Inc (NASDAQ:EZPW) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 45,107 shares of the credit services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $284,000. Jane Street Group LLC owned 0.08% of EZCORP as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of EZPW. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its position in EZCORP by 2.1% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 95,656 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $892,000 after buying an additional 1,936 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in shares of EZCORP during the 1st quarter worth $74,000. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its position in shares of EZCORP by 5.1% during the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 183,679 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $766,000 after purchasing an additional 8,964 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of EZCORP by 13.4% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,670,887 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $6,968,000 after purchasing an additional 197,843 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in shares of EZCORP by 500.5% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 100,115 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $417,000 after purchasing an additional 83,442 shares during the last quarter. 90.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get EZCORP alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:EZPW opened at $4.90 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $5.49 and its 200 day moving average price is $5.32. EZCORP Inc has a 12 month low of $3.41 and a 12 month high of $7.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 5.01 and a quick ratio of 3.98. The firm has a market capitalization of $269.83 million, a P/E ratio of -5.90 and a beta of 1.64.

EZCORP (NASDAQ:EZPW) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 4th. The credit services provider reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.10 by ($0.11). EZCORP had a positive return on equity of 4.15% and a negative net margin of 5.26%. The company had revenue of $210.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $218.61 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.18 earnings per share. EZCORP’s revenue was up 1.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that EZCORP Inc will post 0.33 EPS for the current year.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on EZPW. ValuEngine raised shares of EZCORP from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 30th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of EZCORP from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 9th. Finally, BidaskClub raised shares of EZCORP from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, September 4th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. EZCORP presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $8.75.

EZCORP Profile

EZCORP, Inc provides pawn loans. It operates through three segments: U.S. Pawn, Latin America Pawn, and Other International. The company offers pawn loans, which are non-recourse loans collateralized by tangible personal property, including jewelry, consumer electronics, power tools, sporting goods, and musical instruments; and sells merchandise, such as collateral forfeited from pawn lending operations and used merchandise purchased from customers.

See Also: What is Elliott Wave theory?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EZPW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for EZCORP Inc (NASDAQ:EZPW).

Receive News & Ratings for EZCORP Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for EZCORP and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.