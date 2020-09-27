Man Group plc Has $226,000 Position in SPX Flow Inc (NYSE:FLOW)

Man Group plc lessened its position in SPX Flow Inc (NYSE:FLOW) by 55.6% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,036 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 7,560 shares during the period. Man Group plc’s holdings in SPX Flow were worth $226,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Glenmede Trust Co. NA increased its stake in shares of SPX Flow by 85.9% in the second quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 740 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 342 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of SPX Flow by 8.3% in the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 4,505 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $169,000 after buying an additional 345 shares during the period. Simplex Trading LLC increased its stake in shares of SPX Flow by 174.1% in the second quarter. Simplex Trading LLC now owns 773 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 491 shares during the period. WINTON GROUP Ltd increased its stake in shares of SPX Flow by 0.8% in the first quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 65,819 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,871,000 after buying an additional 511 shares during the period. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its stake in shares of SPX Flow by 17.7% in the first quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 3,752 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $107,000 after buying an additional 564 shares during the period. 96.12% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on FLOW. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on SPX Flow from $26.00 to $31.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 30th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on SPX Flow from $44.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 30th. Vertical Research raised SPX Flow from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 29th. Zacks Investment Research cut SPX Flow from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, August 3rd. Finally, Bank of America raised their target price on SPX Flow from $28.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 3rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $38.88.

Shares of NYSE:FLOW opened at $41.36 on Friday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $44.16 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $35.43. The firm has a market cap of $1.75 billion, a P/E ratio of -8.53, a PEG ratio of 12.27 and a beta of 1.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 2.00 and a current ratio of 2.50. SPX Flow Inc has a 52-week low of $15.74 and a 52-week high of $49.94.

SPX Flow (NYSE:FLOW) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 29th. The industrial products company reported $0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $308.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $290.38 million. SPX Flow had a positive return on equity of 6.51% and a negative net margin of 15.43%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 20.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.27 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that SPX Flow Inc will post 0.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

SPX FLOW, Inc provides various engineered solutions worldwide. It operates in three segments: Food and Beverage, Power and Energy, and Industrial. The Food and Beverage segment offers mixing, drying, evaporation, and separation systems and components; heat exchangers, and reciprocating and centrifugal pump technologies; and turn-key systems primarily under the Anhydro, APV, Bran+Luebbe, Gerstenberg Schroeder, LIGHTNIN, Seital, and Waukesha Cherry-Burrell brands.

