Private Advisor Group LLC Invests $106,000 in Alaska Air Group, Inc. (NYSE:ALK)

Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new stake in Alaska Air Group, Inc. (NYSE:ALK) in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm bought 2,923 shares of the transportation company’s stock, valued at approximately $106,000.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Weaver Consulting Group grew its stake in shares of Alaska Air Group by 73.8% in the second quarter. Weaver Consulting Group now owns 695 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 295 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC grew its stake in shares of Alaska Air Group by 876.6% in the second quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 752 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 675 shares in the last quarter. Focused Wealth Management Inc bought a new position in shares of Alaska Air Group in the second quarter valued at $36,000. Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new position in shares of Alaska Air Group in the second quarter valued at $36,000. Finally, Twin Tree Management LP grew its stake in shares of Alaska Air Group by 424.7% in the first quarter. Twin Tree Management LP now owns 1,553 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 1,257 shares in the last quarter. 73.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Raymond James decreased their target price on shares of Alaska Air Group from $44.00 to $43.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, July 27th. Bank of America raised Alaska Air Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 8th. Barclays raised their price target on Alaska Air Group from $37.00 to $40.00 in a report on Friday, September 18th. Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on Alaska Air Group from $51.00 to $63.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 29th. Finally, Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on Alaska Air Group in a report on Tuesday, September 8th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $46.00 price target for the company. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $48.13.

In related news, EVP Andrew R. Harrison sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.02, for a total value of $97,550.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 20,005 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $780,595.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, insider Joseph A. Sprague sold 4,570 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.04, for a total value of $178,412.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 16,444 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $641,973.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 0.47% of the stock is owned by insiders.

ALK opened at $36.70 on Friday. Alaska Air Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $20.02 and a fifty-two week high of $72.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a current ratio of 0.79. The company has a market capitalization of $4.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 79.78 and a beta of 1.53. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $38.90 and a 200-day moving average of $34.72.

Alaska Air Group (NYSE:ALK) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 23rd. The transportation company reported ($3.54) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($3.39) by ($0.15). Alaska Air Group had a negative return on equity of 0.83% and a net margin of 0.85%. The firm had revenue of $421.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $336.31 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.17 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 81.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Alaska Air Group, Inc. will post -8.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Alaska Air Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides passenger and cargo air transportation services. The company operates through three segments: Mainline, Regional, and Horizon. It has a network of approximately 1,200 daily flights to 115 destinations across the United States, Mexico, Canada, and Costa Rica.

