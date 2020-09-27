403 Shares in Datadog (NASDAQ:DDOG) Purchased by Captrust Financial Advisors

Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new position in shares of Datadog (NASDAQ:DDOG) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 403 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $36,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Datadog by 362.4% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 11,236,284 shares of the company’s stock worth $976,995,000 after purchasing an additional 8,806,553 shares during the last quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new stake in Datadog in the 1st quarter valued at about $62,963,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund raised its holdings in Datadog by 44.3% in the 2nd quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 1,407,780 shares of the company’s stock valued at $122,406,000 after acquiring an additional 432,022 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in Datadog by 5.8% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,039,455 shares of the company’s stock valued at $90,381,000 after acquiring an additional 57,037 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. acquired a new stake in Datadog in the 1st quarter valued at about $34,854,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 42.13% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Julie Richardson sold 2,823 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.31, for a total value of $257,768.13. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 5,424 shares in the company, valued at approximately $495,265.44. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CRO Dan Fougere sold 577,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.93, for a total transaction of $49,047,075.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 2,327,413 shares of company stock worth $204,027,254 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 26.06% of the company’s stock.

DDOG has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Datadog from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 18th. Rosenblatt Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $75.00 price objective on shares of Datadog in a report on Tuesday, July 28th. DA Davidson increased their price objective on shares of Datadog from $52.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, August 7th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Datadog from $60.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, July 27th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on shares of Datadog from $55.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, August 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Datadog currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $88.00.

Shares of DDOG stock opened at $90.65 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 6.74, a current ratio of 6.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. Datadog has a 52 week low of $27.55 and a 52 week high of $98.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $27.50 billion and a PE ratio of -4,532.50. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $82.97 and a two-hundred day moving average of $68.53.

Datadog (NASDAQ:DDOG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The company reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.02) by $0.03. Datadog had a net margin of 0.73% and a return on equity of 0.75%. The company had revenue of $140.01 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $135.41 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.07) EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 68.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that Datadog will post 0.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Datadog, Inc provides monitoring and analytics platform for developers, information technology operations teams, and business users in the cloud in North America and internationally. Its SaaS platform integrates and automates infrastructure monitoring, application performance monitoring, and log management to provide real-time observability of customers technology stack.

