Private Advisor Group LLC Makes New Investment in Agnico Eagle Mines Ltd (NYSE:AEM)

Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Agnico Eagle Mines Ltd (NYSE:AEM) (TSE:AEM) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 1,730 shares of the mining company’s stock, valued at approximately $111,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its holdings in Agnico Eagle Mines by 16.9% during the first quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 8,730,722 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $347,395,000 after buying an additional 1,259,084 shares during the period. FIL Ltd lifted its holdings in Agnico Eagle Mines by 50.2% during the second quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 7,222,282 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $462,466,000 after buying an additional 2,415,006 shares during the period. TD Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Agnico Eagle Mines by 1.2% during the second quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,566,371 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $227,625,000 after buying an additional 42,617 shares during the period. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in Agnico Eagle Mines by 31.5% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,343,945 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $214,119,000 after buying an additional 801,403 shares during the period. Finally, Invesco Ltd. lifted its holdings in Agnico Eagle Mines by 10.2% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,473,334 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $98,414,000 after buying an additional 229,481 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 59.43% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently commented on AEM shares. Barclays increased their price objective on Agnico Eagle Mines from $68.00 to $71.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, July 20th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $85.00 price objective on shares of Agnico Eagle Mines in a report on Tuesday, August 11th. Scotiabank upgraded Agnico Eagle Mines from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $65.00 to $72.00 in a report on Thursday, July 30th. TD Securities increased their price objective on Agnico Eagle Mines from $77.00 to $91.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 30th. Finally, Raymond James increased their price objective on Agnico Eagle Mines from $82.00 to $94.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Agnico Eagle Mines has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $79.90.

NYSE AEM opened at $78.14 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 3.27 and a quick ratio of 1.80. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $80.78 and its 200 day moving average price is $64.25. Agnico Eagle Mines Ltd has a 1 year low of $31.00 and a 1 year high of $89.23. The company has a market cap of $18.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.30, a PEG ratio of 47.27 and a beta of 0.87.

Agnico Eagle Mines (NYSE:AEM) (TSE:AEM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 29th. The mining company reported $0.18 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $557.18 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $545.82 million. Agnico Eagle Mines had a return on equity of 5.46% and a net margin of 18.46%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.12 EPS. Research analysts expect that Agnico Eagle Mines Ltd will post 1.67 earnings per share for the current year.

Agnico Eagle Mines Profile

Agnico Eagle Mines Limited engages in the exploration, development, and production of mineral properties in Canada, Mexico, and Finland. The company operates through Northern Business and Southern Business segments. It primarily produces and sells gold deposit, as well as explores for silver, zinc, and copper deposits.

