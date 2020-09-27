ProShares UltraShort MSCI Emerging Markets (NYSEARCA:EEV) Position Decreased by Jane Street Group LLC

Jane Street Group LLC decreased its holdings in shares of ProShares UltraShort MSCI Emerging Markets (NYSEARCA:EEV) by 7.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 8,625 shares of the company’s stock after selling 733 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC owned approximately 1.96% of ProShares UltraShort MSCI Emerging Markets worth $283,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Separately, UBS Group AG boosted its holdings in shares of ProShares UltraShort MSCI Emerging Markets by 52.5% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,057 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,000 after buying an additional 364 shares during the period.

Shares of EEV opened at $27.42 on Friday. ProShares UltraShort MSCI Emerging Markets has a one year low of $24.59 and a one year high of $65.06. The company has a 50-day moving average of $25.84 and a two-hundred day moving average of $35.63.

ProShares UltraShort MSCI Emerging Markets (the Fund) seeks daily investment results that correspond to twice (200%) the inverse (opposite) of the daily performance of the MSCI Emerging Markets Index (the Index). The Index adjusts the market capitalization of index constituents for free float and targets for index inclusion 85% of free float-adjusted market capitalization in each industry group in global emerging markets countries.

